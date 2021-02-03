 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wester Drug administers first vaccinations to 1B tier
0 comments
alert top story

Wester Drug administers first vaccinations to 1B tier

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
shot

The first dose of Muscatine County COVID vaccine administered outside of Public Health was delivered at Wester Drug Tuesday morning by Dr. Cory Garvin. According to Muscatine County Public Health, the department's tier 1B distribution has started. Reports are 700 doses is slated to arrive over the next two weeks. The target population for the tier, which covers people over 65 and certain members of the workforce, is estimated to be about 20,000 people.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first dose of Muscatine County COVID-19 vaccine administered outside of Muscatine County Public Health was delivered at Wester Drug Tuesday morning by Dr. Cory Garvin. According to the health department, Tier 1B distribution has started. Reports are 700 doses will arrive over the next two weeks. The target population for the tier, which covers people ages 65 or older and certain members of the workforce, is estimated to be about 20,000 people. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News