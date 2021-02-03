The first dose of Muscatine County COVID-19 vaccine administered outside of Muscatine County Public Health was delivered at Wester Drug Tuesday morning by Dr. Cory Garvin. According to the health department, Tier 1B distribution has started. Reports are 700 doses will arrive over the next two weeks. The target population for the tier, which covers people ages 65 or older and certain members of the workforce, is estimated to be about 20,000 people.
Wester Drug administers first vaccinations to 1B tier
Updated
