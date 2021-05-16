Wester Drug introduces "Pfizer Fridays", opens up walk-in appointments for all three vaccines

“When we found out we were getting Pfizer, we reached out to the school districts in Wilton and Durant and asked if they would be interested in us having a clinic. We had the support from the communities and the parents, and when the vaccine was approved for 12 and over, we immediately sent consent forms out to families, they sent the forms with their kids and we were able to take care of them,” Garvin explained.

Around 100 students from the two districts received their first dose of Pfizer. Garvin said the kids were eager for the vaccine, which is not typical for shots.

“The fact that so many kids and young adults are open and willing to do it for themselves and others, that’s a beautiful thing, honestly,” she said. “It shows how much they want it not just for them but for people around them, so that they can maybe go back to grandma and grandpa’s or go back to school without needing to quarantine.”

Wester vaccinated people in West Liberty on Saturday. Previously, the pharmacy went to Wapello, and hopes they can continue vaccinating as many as possible in Muscatine County.

Garvin also saw this time as a way to teach her own kids about the importance of community and community involvement.

“You have to help take care of community. Initially, we were giving people hope because there was an end to all that we had been dealing with for the last year and a half. But now, it’s a matter of working toward that herd immunity. The more that we can do our part, the quicker it’s going to get us there,” Garvin said. “I think our kids and our elderly have lost a lot the last year and a half, so we want to do what we can to get (the community) to our new normal, whatever that may be.”

