Wet spring predicted for planting; COVID-19 not expected to have a great impact

He said if the transportation industry continues to run normally, the only change will be in how materials are transferred.

“We can work through that,” he said.

The spring is shaping up to be another very wet planting season, although not as bad as last year. The 2019 planting season was characterized by a month’s delay as moisture completely saturated the ground to the extent planting machines could not get through. Schmitt said this year there will be more windows in which farmers will be able to do some planting.

Last year, with planting being completed by the beginning of June rather than the usual beginning of May, crops often did not mature until mid-October when most of the drying power of the sun had gone. Crops therefore were left with a high moisture content. This, Schmitt said, resulted in many moisture discounts.

Yields, he said, were not much lower than normal years with late September rains saving the 2019 harvest.

Schmitt said Muscatine County saw an average corn yield of 175 bushels per acre in 2019, down slightly from 209.6 in 2018. Scott County had 189.3 in 2019 and 214 in 2018. He said for as late as the crop was planted, he had expected closer to 60% per acre. Soybeans had not been impacted as heavily by the wet spring.