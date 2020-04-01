Wet spring predicted for planting; COVID-19 not expected to have a great impact

MUSCATINE — With planting season just around the corner and the average farmer being in the high-risk category for infection by COVID-19, many area seed providers are working to keep social distance while still providing the seed that will become the world’s food supply.
Virgil Schmitt of the Iowa State University Extension for southeast Iowa does not believe the COVID-19 outbreak will greatly impact agricultural production this year in the United States, but he said businesses have had to modify their normal practices. He added ag sales have not been impacted a great deal.
“The biggest issue is the average age of a farmer is just under 60 years old, which means there are a high percentage of them which the CDC would put in the high-risk category,” Schmitt said. “So, I think that is my major concern. As you take a look at how it would impact us during the growing season, assuming everyone stays healthy, is that we are hearing people are changing the ways they are operating.”
An example Schmitt gave is that instead of the face-to-face interaction of buying seed, farmers are now making seed purchases over the phone. They then pull a truck up to a seed supply dealer, where their truck is loaded while they wait inside the cab.
Schmitt said the potential for interstate transportation restrictions is providing a big unknown. Although much of the grain goes down the Mississippi River on barges, he said, the river is currently high. If there is a ban on trucking while barges are restricted, transporting goods could be a challenge.
He said if the transportation industry continues to run normally, the only change will be in how materials are transferred.
“We can work through that,” he said.
The spring is shaping up to be another very wet planting season, although not as bad as last year. The 2019 planting season was characterized by a month’s delay as moisture completely saturated the ground to the extent planting machines could not get through. Schmitt said this year there will be more windows in which farmers will be able to do some planting.
Last year, with planting being completed by the beginning of June rather than the usual beginning of May, crops often did not mature until mid-October when most of the drying power of the sun had gone. Crops therefore were left with a high moisture content. This, Schmitt said, resulted in many moisture discounts.
Yields, he said, were not much lower than normal years with late September rains saving the 2019 harvest.
Schmitt said Muscatine County saw an average corn yield of 175 bushels per acre in 2019, down slightly from 209.6 in 2018. Scott County had 189.3 in 2019 and 214 in 2018. He said for as late as the crop was planted, he had expected closer to 60% per acre. Soybeans had not been impacted as heavily by the wet spring.
In 2020, Schmitt said the weather in the spring will greatly impact the yield. With the predicted wet weather only allowing a certain number of days for planting, he advises farmers to be prepared when they come.
“I think the big thing is the farmers need to take any nice days that are coming along to make sure their equipment is ready to go,” he said. “People need to be sure it’s ready to go so when the condition is right they can go.”
Planting the corn crop this year is expected to begin after April 11 and be completed by the beginning of May.
