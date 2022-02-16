What Muscatine services will be closed on Presidents Day?

MUSCATINE – City hall offices will be closed Monday in observation of Presidents Day. Certain city services will be impacted, but recycling collection schedule will not change.

Curbside refuse and yard waste collection will be unavailable on Monday. Regular Monday collection will move to Tuesday, Feb. 22, for the week, with the regular Tuesday route.

The Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, and curbside bulky waste collection will not be available on Monday or Tuesday. Curbside bulky waste pick-up does not occur on holidays or on “double days”, when there is two days worth of refuse collection.

MuscaBus services will not be available on Monday, regular service will return on Tuesday. Riders are reminded to wear a mask while riding the MuscaBus.

Muscatine Art Center and Municipal Golf Course’s Clubhouse and Pro Show are normally closed on Monday. Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be open.

Muscatine Fire and Police departments and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call in case of emergencies. For non-emergencies during the holiday closure, call 563-264-1550 for any city-related issues, 563-263-9922 for Public Safety, or 563-263-8933 for Public Works.

Muscatine’s parks and trail systems, including the dog park and the pollinator park, will remain open during the holiday.

