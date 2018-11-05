Today is election day and there are a mix of state and local races to decide. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Voters registering at the polls must show proof of identity and proof of residency at their current address within the precinct. Identification can include an Iowa's driver's license, non-operator's ID, U.S. passport, military ID, identification card from an employer, student ID, out-of-state driver’s license and out-of state non-operator’s driver’s license.
If the photo ID does not have the current address, the voter is required to present a residential lease, utility bill, paycheck, property tax statement, bank statement, government-issued check or other government-issued document.
Voters without identification may fill out a written oath.
Voters unsure of their polling place should visit. https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx or call the Muscatine County Auditor's Office at 563-263-5821 or Louisa County at 319-523-3373.
For voters with a disability, federal laws protect disabled persons to ensure they are able to vote on Election Day. Even in places without accessible entrances, precincts set up curbside voting for those who may have trouble getting through the door. Other services are made available for the visually impaired.
— Bill Lukitsch with Quad-City Times contributed
