What's coming up for Muscatine: More housing and a new health clinic

MUSCATINE — During a discussion on the future of the city of Muscatine during a joint meeting of the city council, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, and Muscatine School Board, two people working closely to bring change to the community presented plans for area housing and a new health clinic at UnityPoint.

Charla Schafer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine; and Jodi Royal-Goodwin, community development director for the city of Muscatine, gave a presentation during a Wednesday evening neeting. Goodwin said there has been quite a bit of activity on housing, and plan is included in the area’s comprehensive plan.

“Since the beginning of 2021, there have been about 200 units of housing either started or completed within the city of Muscatine,” she said. “We currently have about another 100 units that are in pre-development. That could mean they are in the planning stages or it could mean they are getting a permit and getting ready to break ground.”

Wilton has six units in development, including one multi-family dwelling, she said. West Liberty is looking for sites to develop.

Goodwin said the city's housing council will establish a revolving loan fund to provide resources to continue work. And there are two neighborhood development projects ongoing in Muscatine – Mulberry and Grandview.

Schafer said the Muscatine Health Support Foundation will upgrade the Mulberry Health Clinic on the UnityPoint Hospital campus.

According to the Community Foundation’s research, 25% of Muscatine’s population is under 20 years of age. Of these children, 14% live in poverty while 35% of Muscatine households are single-parent households. These families may lack consistent transportation options or a flexible work schedule.The current clinic averages about 50,000 visits annually.

Being a family practice, it provides services in internal medicine, pediatric, gynecology and surgery, along with easy access to the neighboring hospital.

The new clinic will be three floors and 42,000 square feet, an increase of 12,000 square feet over the current clinic. It will be designed to adapt to shifts in health service delivery over time. Russell Construction, the project’s contractor, estimates the clinic would cost $14 million. Construction is expected to begin in July. It will be officially complete by October 2023 following the demolishing of the old clinic, and making that land the employee parking lot.

The foundation has received support from UnityPoint Health Trinity, which will provide the cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, which will contribute $1 million. Muscatine County and the Muscatine Health Support Fund will also help fund the project. During a recent Rotary Club meeting, Kent Corporation’s Rich Dwyer announced the company would match up to $4 million of community dollars.

The foundation will seek donations from Muscatine individual and business donors. Donations can be made on the foundation's website, muscatinecommunityfoundation.org, or in-person at the Community Foundation’s office, located at 104 West 2nd Street.

