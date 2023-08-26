MUSCATINE – In January of this year, the Muscatine City Council approved Corbin Design as its master planner for the city’s new Wayfinding Program. Now that the groundwork has already been laid for the program, both the city and Corbin Design are asking residents to help.

This week, the city opened a survey that will allow residents to choose between two final design concepts for the city’s new signs. The two different design concepts are “Architecture & Interpretive” and “River & Nature.”

“(The designs) were developed by Corbin Design after they did a series of public meetings and toured the town several different times,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison explained.

According to Jenison, over 300 people have already filled out the survey, and the city is hoping that even more people fill it out in the coming days. Once a final decision has been made, Corbin Design will begin creating the actual signs.

Based on information that was already gathered earlier in the year through research and community meetings, the Wayfinding Program’s signs will be used to direct visitors and the traveling public to key destinations all across the Muscatine community, such as monuments, recreation and cultural amenities, and specific business districts and neighborhoods.

Sign locations and the destinations have already been selected, with city leaders believing that the program is yet another way for them to fulfill their continued goal of making Muscatine a safe and vibrant community.

The program is expected to be completed over five years with funding coming from future tax increment funds. Once this current step is complete, it will be up to the city staff to decide the schedule of which signs are made and installed first.

“We’re encouraging people to go and look at the two designs,” Jenison said. “I think they are unique, and either one would be great for the city, but we definitely value what the citizens of Muscatine think.”

For those wishing to participate in the Signage Survey, it can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WK9R6B2. Links to the survey can also be found on the City of Muscatine website and Facebook page.