While Senator Lofgren will run again, Rep. Carlson is planning on retiring after this year's session

MUSCATINE — While one Muscatine government representative will be stepping down in 2020, another hopes to continue forward into the next election.
Last week, both Senator Mark Lofgren and Representative Gary L. Carlson, two Muscatine legislators, made announcements concerning their careers.
On Feb. 25, Sen. Lofgren, R-Muscatine, said that he would be trying for a second term in the Iowa Senate. Currently, he represents District 46 and is the chair of Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee and the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee.
As such, Lofgren describes himself as being focused on lowering taxes for Iowan families as well as rolling back business hindering regulations and creating a better business and economic environment for the state. Lofgren also serves on the Appropriations, Education, Local Government and Veterans Affairs committees.
Two days later on Feb. 27 Carlson announced he would not be seeking re-election and would officially retire after this year’s session. The 69-year-old Republican has served in Iowa House of Representatives since 2015.
“I think (retirement) is the type of decision anybody and their family would make when it comes time to retire,” said Carlson.
Before his time in the House, he was involved with several organizations in Muscatine, including HNI, Bandag, and Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was the co-chair of both the Muscatine Blue Zones Initiative and the Mayor’s Community Improvement Action Team.
Now he wants to focus on spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and traveling. As far as Carlson is concerned, this year’s session is as good as any to go out on.
“We get a lot accomplished every year in the legislature, and I would not expect this year to be different than the previous years,” Carlson said. He added that representing people in the Legislature has been an honor for him. “I tried never to take that election for granted and tried to do the best job I possibly could in representing the people of Muscatine. I appreciate the faith that people had in electing me multiple times.”