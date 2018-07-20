MUSCATINE — RAGBRAI riders will have the chance to see some local historical sites as they pass by Wildcat Den State Park on their way to Davenport next Saturday.
Park Ranger Jordan Yaley said he’s excited because “I think it’s definitely an event that we don’t see that often” and it's a great way to promote the park.
Riders will pass New Era Lutheran Church, a stop recently added to the official RAGBRAI route map before they hit the park, event coordinator Randy Hermann said.
"We're on the map," he said.
The stop will have live music, food vendors Tender Tom's Turkey and Kuhn's Bakery and the church will provide beverages.
"I like it," Hermann said. "It's a great event. It's amazing to sit along the route and watch the bikes go by." Hermann will ride the first four days of RAGBRAI before heading back to help at the church.
Yaley said the stops are a “two-for-one punch” for riders.
The Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill will give tours of the mill where machines inside will operate every hour. Tom Hanifan with the group said that although the park and the mill won’t have food vendors and entertainment like the church or as many restrooms, the historical sites will be worth the stop.
“We’re looking to catch the overflow,” he said.
The group will have a booth to make information about the sites and business cards available to riders. Newly designed shirts featuring the mill by local artist Dennis Palmer will also be for sale, along with water, sports drinks, energy bars and other snacks, Hanifan said.
He said the group wants to “inform all these thousands of bikers about the park and hopefully have them come back.”
Yaley said the Melpine Schoolhouse will be open for tours led by the DNR naturalist and DNR staff from other state parks will assist with public safety and traffic control.
Pine Creek Bridge, a log cabin and Nye pioneer cemetery are other sites visitors will be able to see during the stop.
Volunteers will operate the booth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or later depending on attendance and weather, Hanifan said.
Yaley said riders will be able to “stop and rest, and experience what we have to offer.”
The park’s webpage did caution guests wanting to reserve campsites in the park next weekend.
“Visitors should be aware that the park could see an increase in visitation on this date. Traffic getting to the park could also be congested. Campers wishing to camp at the park must reserve a campsite or register as a first-come, first-serve camper and pay the appropriate fees. All camping rules and regulations apply including a limit of six people per campsite and one camping unit per campsite or a maximum of two tents per campsite.”
Seeing the riders all decked out in biking gear will be “a very colorful experience,” Hanifan said, and having the chance to meet with riders from all over the world is “a pretty special thing.”
