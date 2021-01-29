Williams updates community on progress of COVID-19 vaccinations

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams reported 1,778 people have had their first immunization against COVID-19 and 302 people have had the second dose, completing the series.

Williams explained full immunization against the pandemic takes place about two weeks after the second dose is administered. She encouraged people as they are being vaccinated to continue to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. During a Facebook live update, Williams also said that the initial doses for phase 1a patients, which is healthcare personnel and long-term care patients, has been completed. Two clinics are being provided to get the second dose to the patients.

“1b is the next phase and that technically begins next week according to our state guidelines,” Williams said. “That is for persons age 65 and older and the state has defined five different tiers for essential workforce.”

According to state guidelines, the department will roll out the inoculations equally to persons over 65 and the workforce. The workforce tiers are available on the department’s web site. Phase 1b is expected to give vaccinations to about 20,000 people. According to census numbers people over 65 in Muscatine County total over 7,000.

