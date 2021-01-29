Williams updates community on progress of COVID-19 vaccinations

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams reported 1,778 people have had their first immunization against COVID-19 and 302 people have had the second dose, completing the series.
Williams explained full immunization against the pandemic takes place about two weeks after the second dose is administered. She encouraged people as they are being vaccinated to continue to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. During a Facebook live update, Williams also said that the initial doses for phase 1a patients, which is healthcare personnel and long-term care patients, has been completed. Two clinics are being provided to get the second dose to the patients.
“1b is the next phase and that technically begins next week according to our state guidelines,” Williams said. “That is for persons age 65 and older and the state has defined five different tiers for essential workforce.”
According to state guidelines, the department will roll out the inoculations equally to persons over 65 and the workforce. The workforce tiers are available on the department’s web site. Phase 1b is expected to give vaccinations to about 20,000 people. According to census numbers people over 65 in Muscatine County total over 7,000.
Williams said Muscatine County continues to be on a vaccine shortage from the state, meaning the county needs to remain on the state’s tier system so the state can help manage the vaccine shortage. She said the state is working federally to obtain more doses of the vaccine and that the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors is working with the state.
“We are working with pharmacies and medical providers to assist us with distributing vaccines to our county residents,” she said.
She said the county was informed earlier in the week that the county would only receive 300 doses of the vaccine to begin phase 1b which is hoped to be delivered Tuesday. She said more would be on the way. Williams said that plans for large vaccine clinics are in place when the county receives a larger shipment of vaccine.
“This is not unique to Muscatine County,” Williams explained. “This is going on across the state of Iowa and across the United States.”
She asked residents to be patient with the medical teams distributing what vaccines are available. Public health is receiving 200 to 400 calls per day asking to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine, she said, but there is no such list.
Williams also reminded people coming to the public health office that masks are a requirement. She also advised people to wear shirts that allow easy access to the upper arm.
She encourages people to continue to check the Muscatine County Public Health’s Facebook page, the department’s web site and the Muscatine County web site for information as it becomes available.