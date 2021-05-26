Wilton addresses cluttered private property

WILTON — A cluttered private property is drawing attention from Wilton city officials.
Joe Grunder has received two notices from the city to clean up his property in a residential neighborhood east of downtown. Grunder told the City Council Monday night he conducts two businesses from the property where Walnut Street tees into East Fourth Street, but he feels he is being unfairly singled out because similar business sites aren't being cited.
"I bought the street from the city," Grunder said. "I told them what we'd be using it for — storage, construction, working on cars. There were no complaints from the city. I don't see any fences going around any other properties that have stuff sitting out like we do."
"Those are active businesses," Mayor Bob Barrett responded. "You don't move stuff out, do you?"
"I do move stuff out," Grunder answered. "I have an active business. I'm tearing old cars apart."
"That's a zoning violation," City Administrator Jeff Horne interrupted.
Police Chief Dave Clark disagreed with Grunder's contention that other businesses should be cited.
"It's the car parts and appliances that are all over the place," Clark said. "It's the disarray. If it's behind the fence, that's one thing. To say other people are doing it is inaccurate."
Council member Wayne Budding said: "Right now, the stuff isn't behind the fence. I think that's the issue now."
Grunder could face a $750 fine if the matter isn't resolved by the end of May. Horne said he didn't want to fine Grunder and was working with him, and progress was being made.
"We're working with him to get the situation resolved," Horne told the council.
Budget amendment
The council approved an amendment of the current budget on a 4-0 vote (Council member Ted Marolf was absent). Horne explained the amendment was necessary because of several unforeseen occurrences — costs associated with refinancing, purchase of an ambulance, assistance with housing, the Fifth Street sewer collapse, the Library Reading Garden, the Highway 38 Corridor Study, and maintenance at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
"There's no new taxes," Horne said. "This is just appropriation of funds. It's fairly normal for a city to do an amendment toward the end of the (fiscal) year."
In other business
* The council approved payment of bills totaling $970,761 and payroll totaling $58,454.
* The council accepted the $167,000 bid from Precision Builders of Bettendorf for remodeling police spaces and the Community Room at City Hall.
* The council approved the appointment of Horne to serve as Building Official and Zoning Administrator.
* Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood announced Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a public meeting at 1:30-2:30 p.m. in council chambers Wednesday, June 2, and she reminded the council a public hearing about the Highway 38 – Interstate 80 Corridor Study will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, immediately before the council meeting.