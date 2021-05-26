Wilton addresses cluttered private property

WILTON — A cluttered private property is drawing attention from Wilton city officials.

Joe Grunder has received two notices from the city to clean up his property in a residential neighborhood east of downtown. Grunder told the City Council Monday night he conducts two businesses from the property where Walnut Street tees into East Fourth Street, but he feels he is being unfairly singled out because similar business sites aren't being cited.

"I bought the street from the city," Grunder said. "I told them what we'd be using it for — storage, construction, working on cars. There were no complaints from the city. I don't see any fences going around any other properties that have stuff sitting out like we do."

"Those are active businesses," Mayor Bob Barrett responded. "You don't move stuff out, do you?"

"I do move stuff out," Grunder answered. "I have an active business. I'm tearing old cars apart."

"That's a zoning violation," City Administrator Jeff Horne interrupted.

Police Chief Dave Clark disagreed with Grunder's contention that other businesses should be cited.