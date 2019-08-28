WILTON —With the dust barely settled from Wilton's annual Founders Day weekend, another downtown event is being planned for fall. The City Council Monday night approved the blocking of designated streets for the Farmhouse Market Craft Show to be held Oct. 11 and 12, pending event insurance.
Event organizer Ginny Harris told the council 50 vendors have been lined up, and there will be no admission charge. "I think it will be a great event," Harris said. "It will help lead into the Christmas season as well as the fall season."
Vendors will set up their displays along Fourth and Railroad streets between Cedar and Chestnut streets, as well as along Cedar and Maurer streets, and the event will begin at 3 p.m. Oct.11. But the council balked when Harris asked for streets to be blocked beginning at 9 a.m. to allow vendors time to set up.
"There's a lot of business that goes on downtown, and you've got at least 30 apartments downtown," said City Administrator Chris Ball. "People won't be able to get to City Hall."
After some discussion, the council agreed to allow Fourth Street, which is the main downtown street, to be blocked at 1 p.m. The other designated streets can be blocked earlier.
Access will not be blocked to the Post Office at the corner of Fourth and Chestnut.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $457,451.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 15 of $175,843 to WHR, Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project.
