Wilton bans tobacco use from city property

WILTON — Smokers won't be allowed to light up in Wilton's public parks or in City Hall — at least, not legally.

On Monday night, the Wilton City Council approved a tobacco use policy making parks and City Hall tobacco free. The policy passed with a 3-1 vote.

"Most people are pretty respectful with moving away from the park," council member Steve Owens said. "I've never seen anybody being disrespectful."

"I think most people think it's prohibited anyway," Police Chief Dave Clark said.

The lone opposition vote came from council member Ted Marolf.

"I think it's superfluous," he said.

Council member Wayne Budding was absent.

DEBT REFINANCED

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a deal expected to save nearly $96,000 in interest payments, the council approved 4-0 an agreement with D.A. Davidson and Co. of Des Moines to refinance $1.7 million of bonded indebtedness.

"It's a no brainier," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "Lowering our debt and taking advantage of low interest rates is just a smart thing to do."