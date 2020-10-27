Wilton bans tobacco use from city property

WILTON — Smokers won't be allowed to light up in Wilton's public parks or in City Hall — at least, not legally.
On Monday night, the Wilton City Council approved a tobacco use policy making parks and City Hall tobacco free. The policy passed with a 3-1 vote.
"Most people are pretty respectful with moving away from the park," council member Steve Owens said. "I've never seen anybody being disrespectful."
"I think most people think it's prohibited anyway," Police Chief Dave Clark said.
The lone opposition vote came from council member Ted Marolf.
"I think it's superfluous," he said.
Council member Wayne Budding was absent.
DEBT REFINANCED
In a deal expected to save nearly $96,000 in interest payments, the council approved 4-0 an agreement with D.A. Davidson and Co. of Des Moines to refinance $1.7 million of bonded indebtedness.
"It's a no brainier," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "Lowering our debt and taking advantage of low interest rates is just a smart thing to do."
"I think we've done a pretty good job on this," Ball said. "We're trying to do what's best for the citizens and saving as much money as we can."
Ball added it's time to get back to the capital plan and figure out the next project.
NEW STREETLIGHTS
One ongoing project is the replacing of streetlights with new LED lighting.
"They're tremendous," Barrett said. "They probably take a tenth as much electricity. They're very bright, and they look nice."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $85,793
- The council approved spending $5,069 to expand the SCADA system at the Wastewater Treatment Facility to include the screen room.
- The council approved the appointment of Lizabeth Maurer to the Deputy Clerk position.
- The council referred to the Ordinance Committee a proposal to charge fees for special events that require closure of city streets.
- The council approved a request from the Candy Kitchen to hold a Halloween parade at 3 p.m. Oct. 31, going one block around the Candy Kitchen.
