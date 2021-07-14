Wilton budget amended for new ambulance service

WILTON — Less than a month into the new fiscal year, the Wilton City Council approved a budget amendment Monday night for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The amendment provides $154,200 for Wilton's newly established ambulance service. City Administrator Jeff Horne said it shouldn't make any difference in property taxes.
"Basically, there will be no change into the tax rate," he said.
The council also officially accepted $390,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides money to assist in pandemic recovery.
"We're going to use this for the upcoming well construction program," Horne said.
And Horne reported he has met with the BiState Regional Commission to discuss leveraging more federal money for the upcoming Fifth Street improvements. Horne said Wilton would compete with Davenport and Muscatine for funding.
"Our taxpayers pay taxes just like theirs," he said.
VERIZON ON THE HORIZON
Wilton's newer water tower, located in the west end of town, will make money for the city over the next five years. The council approved a five-year contract with Verizon to place an antenna on the tower. Verizon will pay $21,000 annually, and the contract will be renewable at the end of the five-year term.
"When the city designed the tower, they had this in mind," Horne said. "It's a good deal. It should be good for those people who live in Wilton."
The arrangement is expected to provide better cell coverage for Verizon customers, plus Verizon will be a significant customer for the municipal electric utility.
FIREWORKS AFTERGLOW
Police Chief Dave Clark reported the Independence Day weekend went well, but council member Sheryl Lenker said she received complaints of fireworks being set off outside the designated times.
"Do we need to put some kind of thing in the paper that the Fourth is over?" she asked.
Clark replied that it's often hard to tell where the fireworks are coming from. He conceded that the police telephone isn't answered during non-business hours, but callers can leave a message. And he said callers should dial 911 if it's a true emergency.
SPECIAL EVENTS
A celebration of Muscatine's Freedom Rock, located adjacent to Wilton's historic railroad depot, is being planned for Labor Day. Council member Ted Matilda said the event would be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6.
"We've got live music," he said. "We're going to sell tickets for the raffle. We're going to have some decent prizes."
Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, announced the Wilton Alumni Association is preparing its first play since December 2019. Allgood said it would be presented during the Founders Day celebration on Friday and Saturday Aug. 20 and 21.
"We're doing it three times: 7 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday," she said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $261,409.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 2 of $83,644 to Triple B Construction of Wilton for the Storm Water Improvement Project.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 3 to All American Concrete of West Liberty for the Library Reading Garden Project.
- The council approved the second reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of certain real estate from C-2 Central Business District to R-2 Mixed Residential.
- The council set an Aug. 9 public hearing for annexation of a small strip of land, approximately 1 acre, along the north edge of Muscatine-Cedar Road west of Highway 38.
- The second council meeting of July, scheduled for Monday, July 26, may be changed to a call-in meeting Thursday, July 29, because of vacations.