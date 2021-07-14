Wilton budget amended for new ambulance service

"When the city designed the tower, they had this in mind," Horne said. "It's a good deal. It should be good for those people who live in Wilton."

The arrangement is expected to provide better cell coverage for Verizon customers, plus Verizon will be a significant customer for the municipal electric utility.

FIREWORKS AFTERGLOW

Police Chief Dave Clark reported the Independence Day weekend went well, but council member Sheryl Lenker said she received complaints of fireworks being set off outside the designated times.

"Do we need to put some kind of thing in the paper that the Fourth is over?" she asked.

Clark replied that it's often hard to tell where the fireworks are coming from. He conceded that the police telephone isn't answered during non-business hours, but callers can leave a message. And he said callers should dial 911 if it's a true emergency.

SPECIAL EVENTS

A celebration of Muscatine's Freedom Rock, located adjacent to Wilton's historic railroad depot, is being planned for Labor Day. Council member Ted Matilda said the event would be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6.