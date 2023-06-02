WILTON — One of Wilton’s oldest (and sweetest) businesses is once again receiving national recognition, and its fans are being asked to show their support and love.

In late May, USA Today released its 20 nominations for Best Candy Store in America as part of its Reader’s Choice 2023. Of the nominations, one was from Iowa: the Wilton Candy Kitchen, located at 310 Cedar St. in Wilton.

In its article, USA Today described the Wilton Candy Kitchen as an “Iowa icon since 1867, possibly making it the oldest continuously operating ice cream parlor, soda fountain and confectionery of its type in the United States.”

“It was amazing to hear, a huge surprise honestly,” Brenda Ochiltree, who co-owns the Candy Kitchen with her husband, Lynn Ochiltree, said. “We are usually known more for the soda fountains than the candy, although we have lots of different options of candy here.”

She added that she was also happy and humbled to represent the state of Iowa within the competition.

“We’re trying to keep us on the map here and let people know that Iowa isn’t so bad after all. … Even if we don’t end up getting into the top 10, we’re still just honestly honored to even be recognized.”

Brenda Ochiltree said that beyond all the different candy, drinks and sweets offered at the Kitchen, she felt the fact that it was such a historic building likely caught the judges' attention. “Someone just having a stand-alone candy store/soda fountain is pretty unusual in this day and age.”

For the Ochiltrees, local history has remained something that they try to focus on as much as possible through two different features at the Candy Kitchen — the small Wilton museum in the back of the store and the mural that was painted on the building last year that featured paintings of local veterans who served in various wars. Brenda added that she and her husband’s dream goal was to use the open lot next to the store to build an expanded Wilton museum.

“I think the town of Wilton in general is just excited (about the nomination) as a community because we want good things in our community, and Lynn and I as owners have always looked out for Wilton,” Brenda said. “We love our town, we love our community and we want good things for it.”

This isn’t the first time that the Candy Kitchen has received this level of recognition. In addition to being in the National Registry of Historic Places, it also recently received a mention in Kelsey Hurwitz's and Carol Lee's article, 'Long Live The Milkshake' from Food Network Magazine’s May/June 2023 issue.

Those wishing to show their support for the Candy Kitchen by helping it get selected as one of the top 10 can do so by voting once per day at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-candy-store-2023/. The polls will close at noon (EDT) on Monday, June 26. The winning stores will then be announced on 10Best at noon (EDT) Friday, July 7.