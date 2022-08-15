Wilton celebrates its town and its American Legion this weekend during Founders Day

WILTON – Founders Day is often a highlight for Wilton residents, whether they’re a fan of local history or simply love seeing the community come together. This year’s Founders Day, however, is sure to be even more special than usual thanks to the two momentous anniversaries that are taking place on it.

On Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, Downtown Wilton will be celebrating both the 125th anniversary of the town’s founding as well as the 100 year anniversary of “The Home Coming Celebration of 1922”.

According to Becky Brisker, President of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in 1888 a new rail line was built that greatly reduced the amount of rail traffic that was coming through Wilton at the time.

“Subsequently, folks moved on, so the Home Coming Celebration was to welcome home those who had moved along,” Brisker explained. This celebration had included the installation of a “Mother Wilton” statue, which had its arms outstretched and an inscription that red “Welcome Home, My Children”.

Brisker went on to say that, with the town’s American Legion Post also celebrating its 100th year, the Chamber of Commerce felt that this was a significant moment to try capturing and in turn reflecting on, given how much was connected to this one occasion.

“The past few years have really brought communities together, and I think a renewed sense of wanting to stay local a bit more – a revitalization of that Hometown Pride,” she continued. “Wilton really embraces community and history, so an ode to the 1922 Home Coming Celebration just felt appropriate.”

Friday night starts off at 4 p.m. this year with the Scott Amusements Carnival and the NextGen Beer Tent. Some of the events featured that kids can participate in include a pedal tractor pull, a Big Wheel race and the Junior Cornhole Tournament. Finishing off the night will be a recognition ceremony dedicated to Wilton’s community care takers and a performance by the Stepperettes and Samantha’s Dance Academy.

Saturday morning will begin with the Eager Beaver run at 8 a.m. followed by the 1-mile Kids Run at 9 a.m. That morning will also feature a sand volleyball tournament, the Mike Hoekstra Memorial Car Show and free kids games at Elder Park. The day’s grand event, the annual parade, will begin at 2 p.m. and will follow its usual route. Then, at 3:30 p.m., the American Legion Post 584 will be given its recognition ceremony featuring the Wilton High School Marching Band playing a selection of patriotic music.

That evening will see the Cornhole tournament for adults at 4:30 p.m. as well as more carnival games, food trucks, local vendors and performances by two bands which are sure to be enjoyable – the 80s rock band “Whiskey Business” at 4 p.m., and then the band “Soul Storm” at 8 p.m., which specializes in pop, R&B and rock.

Bingo will be ran in the community room on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., briefly closing during that day’s parade. Both nights will also feature a performance of "The Pony Expresso" at the Masonic Temple at 7 p.m.

For Brisker, one of the things she looks forward to the most when it comes to Founders Day, beyond all the activities and entertainment, is simply getting to see people that she doesn’t normally see come out and enjoy the weekend.

“A lot of alumni and former residents come back to Wilton specifically on Founders Day weekend because they know many others will be as well,” Brisker said. “Founders Day is for the Community, and we hope that everyone finds something in the weekend that is enjoyable and makes them feel closer to the community as a whole.” She also took a moment to thank all of the events volunteers and sponsors, acknowledging that the event wouldn’t be possible without them.

For additional details on all of this year’s events, residents can go to the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page under “Events” or the City of Wilton website at wiltoniowa.org.