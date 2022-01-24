Wilton Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner for local businesses

“It’s humbling, to say the least,” WTC CEO Mark Peterson said. “WTC has been around Wilton forever, and we’ve gotten other awards for doing additions and things like that, but I don’t recall ever getting the Outstanding Business award before. We appreciate this award from the Chamber, and we appreciate our WTC staff. Without them, it just wouldn’t be possible.”

“We were very honored and humbled to receive this award,” Lynn said. “My wife and I are big supporters of Wilton … and running the Candy Kitchen gives us a great opportunity to be ambassadors of the community. We see so many people come to visit from out of town, and I think this award goes hand-in-hand with being those people that greet visitors as they come to Wilton.”

The Chamber also used this dinner as a time to recognize businesses that have had something big happen in the past year, according to Marquez. These achievements could include an expansion, a renovation or major improvement, or a major retirement.

“The Chamber’s success depends on our business and community involvement, and we’re lucky to be in a great community that really supports us and our cause. We thank the community of Wilton for all the support that they’ve given us,” Marquez said.