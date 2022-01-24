Wilton Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner for local businesses

WILTON — Wilton celebrated its businesses and members of the community when the Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Monday, Jan. 17, at the Wilton Community Center.
“We hold these dinners as a way to thank our members and recognize an outstanding business and individual of the year, and I think this year’s dinner went really well,” Brandy Marquez, executive vice president of the Chamber, said. “Numbers were down a bit, but that’s still to be expected with the pandemic still happening. But we were still able to have a nice dinner with great entertainment, and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”
Marquez said it was the Chamber's 59th annual dinner.
The evening including the Outstanding Individual of the Year and the Outstanding Business of the Year awards.
“Each year, we take into consideration how long a business or individual has been in our community, what they’ve accomplished this year and how they support the community and the chamber,” Marquez explained. “That’s kind of our standard for when we select our award winners each year.”
The Outstanding Business recipient was WTC Communications, which recently began a Fiber to the Home project within Wilton. The Outstanding Individual recipients were Lynn and Brenda Ochiltree, owners of the Wilton Candy Kitchen and Lorlen Gifts and Antiques and longtime members of the Wilton Chamber.
“It’s humbling, to say the least,” WTC CEO Mark Peterson said. “WTC has been around Wilton forever, and we’ve gotten other awards for doing additions and things like that, but I don’t recall ever getting the Outstanding Business award before. We appreciate this award from the Chamber, and we appreciate our WTC staff. Without them, it just wouldn’t be possible.”
“We were very honored and humbled to receive this award,” Lynn said. “My wife and I are big supporters of Wilton … and running the Candy Kitchen gives us a great opportunity to be ambassadors of the community. We see so many people come to visit from out of town, and I think this award goes hand-in-hand with being those people that greet visitors as they come to Wilton.”
The Chamber also used this dinner as a time to recognize businesses that have had something big happen in the past year, according to Marquez. These achievements could include an expansion, a renovation or major improvement, or a major retirement.
“The Chamber’s success depends on our business and community involvement, and we’re lucky to be in a great community that really supports us and our cause. We thank the community of Wilton for all the support that they’ve given us,” Marquez said.
Before the end of the night, the Chamber held its official Changing of the Gavels. Don Roth, representative of Eastern Iowa Light and Chamber president for two years, stepped down. Roth was to serve during 2020, but after his replacement had to step away from the Chamber, it was decided that he would serve another year.
“(Roth) has been fantastic. With a nonprofit trying to navigate through a pandemic, it was very difficult for our organization, but he was a big part in our continued success during that challenging time,” Marquez said.
Taking Roth’s place as president is Becky Brisker, who represents CDS Global and has been part of the Chamber for several years. In 2020, she served as the Chamber’s vice president.
“(Brisker) has been very active on the board and is always doing everything she can to make sure we’re a success,” Marquez said.
For those who wish to learn more about becoming a member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, call Marquez at 563-732-2330 or visit the Chamber’s website at wiltoniowa.org/chamber.