Wilton Chamber of Commerce invites residents to celebrate on Founders Day Weekend

WILTON — A year after COVID-19 forced its cancellation, Wilton Founders Day is making a grand return this weekend and is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

“We’re very happy to have (Wilton Founders Day) back this year,” Brandy Marquez, executive vice president for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s fantastic to be able to get back at it, and I think everyone is just ready to be able to get out and do things.”

For the city and the people of Wilton, Founders Day weekend is not just the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but it’s also a time to truly come together.

“We’re a small community, and it’s great that we can come together once a year and just celebrate our town,” Marquez said.

The weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with the return of the Wilton Carnival, complete with many different food vendors and a beverage area.