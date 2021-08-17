Wilton Chamber of Commerce invites residents to celebrate on Founders Day Weekend

WILTON — A year after COVID-19 forced its cancellation, Wilton Founders Day is making a grand return this weekend and is expected to be bigger and better than ever.
“We’re very happy to have (Wilton Founders Day) back this year,” Brandy Marquez, executive vice president for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s fantastic to be able to get back at it, and I think everyone is just ready to be able to get out and do things.”
For the city and the people of Wilton, Founders Day weekend is not just the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but it’s also a time to truly come together.
“We’re a small community, and it’s great that we can come together once a year and just celebrate our town,” Marquez said.
The weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with the return of the Wilton Carnival, complete with many different food vendors and a beverage area.
“We haven’t had a carnival since 2017, so we’re pretty excited to bring that back this year since kids always seem to really love it,” Marquez said, adding that the carnival will feature an open layout this year. “Those that choose to partake in our beverage tent aren’t restricted to one small area. They can still freely move about the downtown area. This layout also allows kids to be able to be a part of the live music, and it just makes it more open for everyone of all ages.”
Many other events will also take place throughout Friday evening. Bingo and a junior cornhole tournament will start at 4:30 p.m., bingo at the Community Room and the tournament at Elder Park. The Kids Tractor Pull Contest is at 5 p.m., and then the city park will host the men & women’s slow pitch tournament at 6 p.m. The Alumni Association will perform a stage play at the Wilton Masonic Lodge at 7 p.m.
Friday night will also feature a happy hour wine tasting for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m., as well as a street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring music by Soul Storm.
Saturday will begin with a fan favorite, the Eager Beaver 5k run/walk, with registration starting at 6:45 a.m. and the 5k at 8 a.m. Another slow pitch tournament will also begin at 8 a.m., and young runners will get their own chance to shine with the Eager Beaver Kids 1-Mile Run at 9 a.m.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Street and 4th Street will hold a car show. At 10 a.m., the carnival reopens and the sand volleyball tournament, located behind City Hall, begins. Residents will have another chance to play bingo at 11 a.m., and at 12:30 p.m., registration for this year’s parade opens.
The parade begins at 2 p.m., with Grand Marshal Mark Knouse and the parade's theme, Tailgate Party. At 4:30 p.m., Elder Park will hold a cornhole tournament. Registration for this event opens at 4 p.m. The Alumni Association will have two more performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Finally, the evening will conclude with another Street Dance, featuring music from Monica Austin.
Finishing off the weekend on Sunday is the Wahkonsa Memorial Golf Tournament at the Wahkonsa Country Club, which begins at 9 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Wilton Fire Department will offer steam train rides as part of the department’s latest fundraiser. These tickets must be purchased ahead of time, and can be bought online at bit.ly/WiltonTrain2021 or in-person at the Wilton Candy Kitchen during its regular business hours.
All throughout Founders Day Weekend, residents will also have a chance to check out the State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum. This free museum will be parked on Cedar Street from 1-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re just going to try and pack in as many activities as possible,” Marquez said. “We’re just really looking forward to getting back to some normalcy here in town. We just hope that everyone who comes has a great time.”
For more information on this year’s festivities, visit www.wiltoniowa.org or visit the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.