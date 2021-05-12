Wilton City Council addresses housing needs in community

WILTON — Consideration of housing needs in Wilton is underway. City Administrator Jeff Horne addressed the City Council Monday night about housing issues he has identified. "I think our intention is to get general direction," he told the council.

Horne said there is a need for all types of housing -- single family, duplexes, condos, and apartments -- but there are limited open lots, and lumber costs are at an all time high. His study asked two questions: (1) what level of growth is the city looking to achieve? and (2) what level of financial investment, including infrastructure and land acquisition, is the city willing to make ?