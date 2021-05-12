Wilton City Council addresses housing needs in community

WILTON — Consideration of housing needs in Wilton is underway. City Administrator Jeff Horne addressed the City Council Monday night about housing issues he has identified. "I think our intention is to get general direction," he told the council.
Horne said there is a need for all types of housing -- single family, duplexes, condos, and apartments -- but there are limited open lots, and lumber costs are at an all time high. His study asked two questions: (1) what level of growth is the city looking to achieve? and (2) what level of financial investment, including infrastructure and land acquisition, is the city willing to make ?
Horne's study outlined several possible steps:
- Upgrade Division Street along Wilton's northern boundary from Highway 38 to the school property, which Horne said would cost around $2 million and would change traffic flow in town.
- Work with the Wilton Development Corporation Executive Committee to identify areas suitable for development. "This kind of makes the most sense for us," said Horne. "Maybe do five blocks at a time."
- Develop policies to help maintain current housing stock, including identifying grants and tax incentives.
- Consider regulatory changes, including parking requirements, to accommodate new housing.
- Create a housing trust fund.
"What does success look like? What are we trying to achieve?" Horne asked. "I think it's important to have an objective to look at."
During the ensuing council discussion, Mayor Bob Barrett said he expects housing to be a frequent agenda item for council meetings. "We'll just talk about this every meeting until we get something accomplished," said Barrett. "This is very, very important."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $380,123 and payroll totaling $39,741.
- Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood announced a public hearing regarding the Highway 38 to Interstate 80 Corridor Study is scheduled for 6 PM Monday, June 14, prior to that night's City Council meeting.
- The council went into closed session to discuss possible purchase or sale of particular real estate.