Confusion clouded the vote at Monday night's Wilton City Council meeting to provide up to $150,000 annually, from a source to be determined, for maintenance of a proposed community recreation center.
The council, on a narrow 3-2 vote, approved the motion from Council Member Ted Marolf. But many in the audience, including supporters of the recreation center concept, initially thought the vote was 3-2 against the motion and left the meeting.
One of those supporters was Don Drake, who told Mayor Bob Barrett the Recreation Center Committee would raise funding to build the proposed $3 million facility and give it to the city, and if it wasn't successful, the city would have the option to sell the building.
The next item of business was a report from Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood. She began by saying she was disappointed by the vote, but after she was told the vote was actually in favor of the motion, she quickly left the meeting to inform recreation center supporters of the approval. Allgood never returned to the meeting to give her report.
Supporters hope to partner with the Muscatine Community Y to run the facility, but a study conducted by the Y foresees an annual shortfall of $150,000 to $234,000 to run and maintain it. Supporters asked the city to make up the shortfall, which they hope will expedite fundraising efforts. "This isn't about a bunch of kids playing basketball," Drake told the council during the pre vote discussion. "It's about 80-year-olds and 50-year-olds and 30-year-olds. If we can raise $3 million, this thing will fly."
"This is an amenity we can sell as economic development," Allgood commented. "I think it's a win-win. We are a can-do community. I believe we can raise that money."
But public concerns have surfaced that city funding might mean an increase in property taxes. "There's no one here who doesn't want a recreation center, but we also have to look at the people on fixed income," said Council Member Keith Stanley. "We don't want to slap another tax increase on them."
An alternative funding source would be to designate a portion of Wilton's share of the one percent countywide sales tax, but City Administrator Chris Ball cautioned that doing so might be at the expense of funding designated for sewer improvement. He suggested obligating a lower amount of city funding in Marolf's motion.
"I'm not in favor of that big a number," he told the council. "I think $70,000 or $80,000 would be better."
"I think it needs to be at that $150,000 level for the Y to make a serious commitment," Marolf replied. "If it proves out, it might be $60,000 in that second year or third year."
Council Members Wayne Budding and Steve Owens joined Marolf in voting for approval. Council Member Sheryl Lenker voted with Stanley against.
Kaufmann Report
Saying that Des Moines is not like Washington, D.C., State Representative Bobby Kaufmann spoke about legislative issues pertinent to Wilton. He said good bills to come out of the last legislative session were funding for EMS ambulance services, a significant mental health bill, and a tracking system to address opioid addiction. And he said a bad bill that didn't pass would have harmed the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS).
"IPERS is 100 percent solvent and 100 percent safe," Kaufmann said. "There's nothing I would do to harm IPERS."
When Barrett asked if anything can be done to relieve traffic stress on Interstate 80, Kaufmann replied 80 will become six lane from Davenport to West Branch, and talks are underway to make US 30 four lane, which studies indicate would draw traffic from 80.
RAGBRAI aftermath
The council approved dividing $3,207 of city profits from RAGBRAI among the community's official RAGBRAI vendors, less the cost of pizza for volunteers.
"I think it went very well," Barrett commented about the July 28 visit to Wilton by the thousands of cyclists pedaling their way across Iowa. "People were thankful. People we're gracious. I think they'll be back again."
"We had a lot better event than we had in the past," said Ball, who rode the first six days of the week-long journey. "We had a lot more volunteers than we had in the past."
On a similar note, the council approved a request from the Chamber of Commerce to block designated streets Sept. 14 for a visit by the Historic US 6 Association.
"There will be about 60 antique cars coming through town, so it could be kind of interesting," Barrett commented.
Plans call for the cars to arrive around 9:45-10 a.m. and stay a half hour.