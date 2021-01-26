Wilton City Council at work on yearly budget

WILTON -- Wilton's budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 isn't complete, but it's a work in progress.

City Administrator Chris Ball, who served at his last City Council meeting Monday night, updated the council about the budget's evolution. "We're getting to a pretty decent place in the budget," he said.

The General Fund budget is currently showing a $7,900 deficit, but Ball didn't seem concerned. "It's a pretty small number, actually," he told the council.

The General Fund portion of the property tax levy is projected to drop from the current $14.20 to $14.19 per thousand dollars taxable valuation. "It's a good sign if we can go down even just a little tiny bit," Mayor Bob Barrett commented.

The General Fund is boosted by half of the proceeds from the Local Option Sales Tax. The other half goes to the Sewer Fund.

Ball said the Health Insurance Fund is showing a small surplus, but the Road Use Fund is showing a small deficit in anticipation of purchasing a new street cleaner. Ball added the Water and Sewer funds appear to be in good shape. "We're in pretty good shape, I think," he concluded.

