WILTON — It took Wilton City Council only 18 minutes to dispose of its agenda Monday night.
Council Members Steve Owens and Ted Marolf and Mayor Bob Barrett and City Administrator Chris Ball were absent. The remaining council members, Wayne Budding, Sheryl Lenker and Keith Stanley, unanimously approved a $42,000 agreement with Point Builders of Davenport to conduct initial design of a proposed community recreation center to be connected to the existing community swim center. The facility would be a joint project with the Wilton Community School District and in conjunction with the Scott County Family YMCA.
The three council members also approved expenditures to provide heating to an otherwise unheated city storage building on East Wate Street. The council approved $1,400 for a commercial tube heater and $500 for related hardware, fittings gas line, and sealants, as well as $600 to insulate the garage doors, all to be done by city workers. And an $11,100 agreement with T&W Insulation of Wilton was approved to provide spray foam insulation of all walls and ceiling.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $744,036.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 19 of $3,800 to Cornerstone Commercial Contractors of Corning, IA for the Downtown Facade Revitalization Project.
- The council approved the second readings and waived the third readings of three ordinance amendments to increase the fees for building permits, digging permits, and appeals to the Board of Adjustment.
- The council scheduled a tour of public works facilities for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
