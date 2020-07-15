Wilton City Council discusses capital improvements

WILTON — Wilton's City Council is considering a list of capital improvement projects to take on.
City Administrator Chris Ball presented the list to council members Monday night during a work session prior to the regular council meeting. Topping the list, which was ranked according to a poll of council members, was replacement of the West Third Street bridge at an estimated cost of $555,600. Number two was repaving of Fifth Street through town at an estimated cost of $680,000. The next three possibilities, but without cost estimates, were sidewalks and city trail, Division Street improvements, and a proposed Highway 38 project.
Ball told the council the ongoing renovation of City Hall had to be done, but the next projects have to be targeted in order to plan future budgets. "Can you do one of these projects next year? Probably not," Ball said. "But the following year, we probably could."
Ball said there's a possibility of a federal stimulus package that would make funding available for shovel ready projects, and the West Third Street bridge project and Fifth Street project might qualify. "If we can get both of these shovel ready, maybe we could do both," Ball said.
The next five possible projects were Ayers Progress Drive, the proposed recreation center, the second phase of the Downtown Facade Project, a hotel/housing project adjacent to the water tower, and improvements to public works structures. No decisions were made Monday night, but Ball will discuss the possibilities with financial advisors. And Ball told the council that plans can change. "This isn't a permanent thing," he said.
GARBAGE RATE
Wilton residents may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets to pay monthly refuse collection fees. The current charge of $18.50 compares to $18.37 in West Liberty, $19 in Durant, $21.50 in Muscatine, and $25.75 in Tipton. Ball said a one dollar increase would generate a 5.2 percent revenue increase over two years.
Mayor Bob Barrett suggested implementing a 50 cent increase in September and a 50 cent increase six months later. "The reason we went into the garbage business is because we got lousy service from several contractors, and we said we could do a better job," said Barrett.
A consensus of the council agreed, but no decisions were made Monday night.
SEWER LATERAL
Several residents along York Street are asking for city assistance in repairing a private storm sewer lateral that appears to be clogged. Although Ball is concerned about damage that could be caused to yards, he proposed an agreement with property owners for a one time city fix.
"That's further than I would have gone," Barrett commented. "If I have a private storm sewer in my back yard, that's mine."
No decisions were made Monday night, but Ball will bring a proposal back to council for approval.
FREEDOM ROCK
A Sept. 6 dedication is being planned for Muscatine County's Freedom Rock located just north of Wilton's historic railroad depot, Council Member Ted Marolf reported. "The construction is moving forward down there," he said.
Marolf added that the historic restored cannon, an 1857 Napoleon four pounder, has been moved from the Muscatine County Courthouse and is being stored in the depot awaiting placement adjacent to the Freedom Rock.
On a related note, Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood reported a Wilton Magazine is being planned, spurred in large part by interest in the Freedom Rock. "It will be more of a tourist guide and fact sheet," Allgood said. She added it would be available at places like Casey's and along Interstate 80.
FIREWORKS FALLOUT
A misunderstanding about when fireworks are permitted in Wilton apparently led to some inadvertent illegal activity. Wilton's original ordinance permitted fireworks July 1-8, but a change limited the period to three days. However, the change wasn't properly notated, including on the city's website, resulting in fireworks blasting away when they weren't authorized — and plenty of complaints.
"I can't tell you how many complaints we logged," Police Chief Dave Clark told the council. "We were educating people because the information was wrong."
Council Member Wayne Budding said he received an earful of telephone complaints. "If they won't tell me who they are and are vulgar on the phone, the heck with it," he said of one female caller.
"Wayne, I was trying to get the phone away from my wife," quipped Council Member Keith Stanley, eliciting a round of laughter.
Ball encouraged making complaints to state lawmakers. "The state has made this legal, whether we like it or not," said Ball. "People need to complain to their state legislators because they are the ones who legalized it and put us in this position."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council accepted the resignation of Joan Voss from the Library Board. Barrett said he will propose a replacement at the next council meeting.
- The council approved a $250 donation to the Wilton School Athletic Boosters.
