Wilton City Council discusses capital improvements

WILTON — Wilton's City Council is considering a list of capital improvement projects to take on.

City Administrator Chris Ball presented the list to council members Monday night during a work session prior to the regular council meeting. Topping the list, which was ranked according to a poll of council members, was replacement of the West Third Street bridge at an estimated cost of $555,600. Number two was repaving of Fifth Street through town at an estimated cost of $680,000. The next three possibilities, but without cost estimates, were sidewalks and city trail, Division Street improvements, and a proposed Highway 38 project.

Ball told the council the ongoing renovation of City Hall had to be done, but the next projects have to be targeted in order to plan future budgets. "Can you do one of these projects next year? Probably not," Ball said. "But the following year, we probably could."

Ball said there's a possibility of a federal stimulus package that would make funding available for shovel ready projects, and the West Third Street bridge project and Fifth Street project might qualify. "If we can get both of these shovel ready, maybe we could do both," Ball said.