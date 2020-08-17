Wilton city council discusses storm repairs

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are pleased with recovery efforts in the wake of Monday's devastating derecho. The straight line windstorm, packing winds at times in excess of 100 mph and causing extensive damage across Iowa and Illinois, caused postponement of Monday night's City Council meeting to Wednesday night. During the meeting, officials sang the praises of city workers and private citizens alike.
"A big thank you to city crews for all the storm damage repair," said Mayor Bob Barrett.
City Administrator Chris Ball said cleanup is slowed by all the debris. "We're working at it, and we've had crews on it," he told the council.
Council Member Keith Stanley said cleanup volunteers included members of the Wilton High School football team, who were helping clear debris Monday night. "The people have been really good at cleaning up their own stuff," Stanley said.
Council Member Sheryl Lenker said she worked most of Wednesday hauling away debris. "I worked from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. carrying tree limbs to the dump," she said.
Ball said reroofing of City Hall has been delayed a week.
REFUSE COLLECTION RATE HIKES
Wilton residents will dig a little deeper in their pockets to pay for garbage pickup. The council approved raising monthly rates by 50 cent increments from the current $18.50 to $19 Sept. 1, to $19.50 March 1, 2021, and to $20 Sept. 1, 2021.
Wilton's trash goes to the Cedar County Landfill, where rates are going up. "We haven't changed our rates since 2018," Ball said. "Cedar County is intending to raise 50 cents per year. Most of the cities are a little bit more than us."
Ball added revenue from recycling has fallen off significantly. "We're just treading water," he said. "Recycling has gone over the cliff."
The lone vote against the increases came from Lenker. "My problem is raising rates in the middle of a pandemic," she told the council.
Ball replied the utility should be run like a business. "If we start going into the red, we'll have to cut personnel, cut services, or raise rates," he said. "We're really not talking about a lot of money for our residential customers."
STAFFING DISCUSSION
Staffing issues were discussed during a work session preceding the regular meeting, beginning with the Police department. "Our residents are used to us being there johnny on the spot," Police Chief Dave Clark told the council.
Ball said a lot of overtime is being paid to full time officers. "Our guys are limited on whether they can go on vacation right now," he said. "We're certainly going to be over budget with the way things are now."
Stanley asked if Wilton's hourly rates being lower than those in neighboring West Liberty and Durant are hurting Wilton. "It hurts us horribly," answered Wilton Sergeant Todd Johnson.
Ball asked Clark to put numbers together for the council to review during its next meeting.
Ball also asked if the Community Center directorship should be a part-time or full-time position. "The issue with full time is cost," he said. "It would cost quite a bit more. But you could see some more revenue as well."
Ball said he would follow up on some inquiries he's received about filling the position on a part-time basis.
And Ball said he would like to search for a part-time office worker for City Hall who would be interested in eventually becoming full-time. "I think that's perfect for this type of planning," Stanley said.
STORM SEWER REPAIR
Residents in the York Street area who agree to the terms can have their plugged storm sewer lines repaired, in a resolution approved by the council. Ball said the matter pertains to private lines that feed into a city main. "I didn't want to fix it and take liability," Ball told the council. "The residents would sign off on it and say the liability is not the city's."
The resolution says the city will make individual repairs up to $1,200, provided residents accept liability.
LOAN FOR HOUSING
The City of Wilton is going to bat for the Wilton Development Corporation's Workforce Housing Project. The council approved lining up to $600,000 to the Corporation for the building of three houses. Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood said three recipients have been pre approved. "WTC already paid for the lots," she said.
GOLF CART PARADE
Wilton's annual Founder's Day celebration won't happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the council approved closing streets along the traditional parade route and providing police escort for an Aug. 22 golf cart parade. The idea was presented to the council by Tom Taylor, who said lineup would begin at 1:30 PM with the parade at 2.
"I think it's a great idea," Barrett said. "We're not setting up the beer tent, though," he quipped.
FREEDOM ROCK
Plans are shaping up for the Sept. 6 dedication of Muscatine County's Freedom Rock in Wilton, Council Member Ted Marolf reported. Marolf said food will be available for purchase, the Candy Kitchen will provide free cake and ice cream, the Chamber of Commerce will provide water and perhaps other drinks, and HyVee has made a donation. "It's like we're in the Depression," Marolf told the council. "We're doing what we can. It's going to be a fun party, I think."
Allgood said she is receiving a lot of calls about the Freedom Rock. "There's only 99 of them in the state, and people want to take the tour," she told the council.
The council approved closure of designated streets for the dedication.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of payroll totaling $73,657 and payment of bills totaling $190,158.
- The council approved an offer of $55,000 from the Grovespring, Missouri, Fire Department to purchase Wilton's 2000 Freightliner Alexis pumper tanker, pending an acceptable cost estimate to repair a leak, and upon delivery of Wilton's new pumper tanker.
- The council approved an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan, which Ball said FEMA asks for every five years and will make it easier to get FEMA cooperation.
