Wilton city council discusses storm repairs

Ball asked Clark to put numbers together for the council to review during its next meeting.

Ball also asked if the Community Center directorship should be a part-time or full-time position. "The issue with full time is cost," he said. "It would cost quite a bit more. But you could see some more revenue as well."

Ball said he would follow up on some inquiries he's received about filling the position on a part-time basis.

And Ball said he would like to search for a part-time office worker for City Hall who would be interested in eventually becoming full-time. "I think that's perfect for this type of planning," Stanley said.

STORM SEWER REPAIR

Residents in the York Street area who agree to the terms can have their plugged storm sewer lines repaired, in a resolution approved by the council. Ball said the matter pertains to private lines that feed into a city main. "I didn't want to fix it and take liability," Ball told the council. "The residents would sign off on it and say the liability is not the city's."

The resolution says the city will make individual repairs up to $1,200, provided residents accept liability.

LOAN FOR HOUSING