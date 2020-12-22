Wilton City Council meets interim administrator candidate

WILTON -- City council members in Wilton and the leading candidate for interim city administrator have a mutual liking for each other, if Monday night's council meeting is any indication.

"We had a successful interview with him," Mayor Bob Barrett said as he introduced Jeff Horne to the council.

Horne is one of three candidates interviewed for the interim position that will open when current city administrator Chris Ball becomes city administrator in LeClaire, Feb. 1. Horne, who now lives in Ely, has a 20-year history in city leadership, including three years as Clinton's city administrator. "I've been around it for quite a while," Horne told the council. "I'm originally from Iowa City, so I'm familiar with the area."

"Clinton was having all kinds of problems," council member Keith Stanley commented. "He was the lucky guy who got to clean it up."

Stanley asked Horne what a typical day would be like. Horne replied after he drinks coffee and checks to see if anything significant happened overnight, he goes around town, preferably on foot or on his bicycle, to meet people and see what's happening. "I like to know what's going on and offer support wherever I can," he said.