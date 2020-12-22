Wilton City Council meets interim administrator candidate

WILTON -- City council members in Wilton and the leading candidate for interim city administrator have a mutual liking for each other, if Monday night's council meeting is any indication.
"We had a successful interview with him," Mayor Bob Barrett said as he introduced Jeff Horne to the council.
Horne is one of three candidates interviewed for the interim position that will open when current city administrator Chris Ball becomes city administrator in LeClaire, Feb. 1. Horne, who now lives in Ely, has a 20-year history in city leadership, including three years as Clinton's city administrator. "I've been around it for quite a while," Horne told the council. "I'm originally from Iowa City, so I'm familiar with the area."
"Clinton was having all kinds of problems," council member Keith Stanley commented. "He was the lucky guy who got to clean it up."
Stanley asked Horne what a typical day would be like. Horne replied after he drinks coffee and checks to see if anything significant happened overnight, he goes around town, preferably on foot or on his bicycle, to meet people and see what's happening. "I like to know what's going on and offer support wherever I can," he said.
Council member Sheryl Lenker asked Horne how he would deal with difficult people. "A lot of the time it's giving people someone to listen to them," Horne replied. "A lot of it is listening and just being patient."
Council member Wayne Budding asked Horne if he could come down on a city employee if necessary. "I've fired a fair amount of people," Horne replied. "You want to treat your employees with respect. Be the straw that stirs the drink. The most important thing is getting to know the people."
"Having a good city administrator makes our jobs a lot easier," Barrett quickly added.
The council unanimously voted with moving ahead to finalizing a six month agreement with Horne.
SHOVEL READY ENGINEERING
Anticipating new federal aid for shovel ready projects, the council reviewed engineering estimates prepared by Ball for three possibilities. Engineering for renovating Fifth Street is estimated at $97,000. For Third Street, including bridge replacement, the estimate is $80,000. And for work at the Municipal Water Plant, the estimate is $40,000.
Ball told the council the engineering estimates are roughly twenty percent of total project costs. "That twenty percent is for engineering the entire project, not just the design," he said. "We need to do the engineering to be shovel ready."
Ball added the funds are available to do the engineering. "We're going to end up doing 'em anyway in the next couple years," he said.
The council did approve an agreement not to exceed $29,500 with HR Green Engineering of Cedar Rapids for construction management of the upcoming Storm Water Improvement Project.