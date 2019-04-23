WILTON — The city of Wilton is adding its voice in opposition to a proposed limit on property tax that's moving through the Iowa Legislature. The Wilton City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution that opposes two bills now before the legislature that would place further limitations on property tax proceeds.
The resolution says Wilton remains committed to keeping taxes low and providing great value to citizens but:
- Opposes limitations on the authority of locally elected officials.
- Opposes proposed caps on property tax revenue growth.
- Opposes proposed caps on ending fund balances.
- Opposes limitations on the permitted use of the Trust and Agency Levy for costs of pensions and employee health insurance.
City Administrator Chris Ball said city administrators across the state feel the proposed legislation violates the concept of home rule. "It's a one size fits all thing that a lot of cities don't appreciate," Ball said. "We don't like the idea of the state telling us how to do our city budget. The idea is to tell them we're responsible to take care of this ourselves."
Pastor proposes city mural
A Wilton preacher who has a flair for art wants to create a mural on the wall of a city building. Steve Braudt, pastor at Wilton United Methodist Church, also heads The Art Project, a not-for-profit venture he started in 2012 particularly to help at risk youth. Braudt spoke to the Wilton City Council Monday night, sharing his concept of painting a mural on the city shed located behind City Hall.
"I have painted murals with youth in Davenport and Chicago and Houston and on the West Bank in the Middle East," Braudt told the council. He presented a small concept painting of what the mural would look like.
"The concept is it's Wilton's past," he said. "The opposite side would be the future, with the steel mill and water tower and industry."
The council took no action on approving Braudt's plan Monday night, preferring to wait for any public input.
"Ideally, it will be done in time for Founders Day (in August)," Braudt said.
Return of the Crawfish
A popular food spot will again host a popular eating experience. The council unanimously approved a request from Steve Meyer, owner of the Junction Bar and Grill, to use a portion of city parking in front of the business for the annual Crawfish Boil May 5.
The council also approved Meyer's conceptual plan for a permanent outdoor patio and fencing adjacent to his business. "I would like to get it done in the next couple of weeks," Meyer said.
In other business, the council approved:
- Payment of bills totaling $187,064.
- Pay Application No. 11 of $423,551 to WHR Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project.
- The first reading of an ordinance requiring street numbers on buildings.
- The second reading of an ordinance increasing penalties for municipal infractions; the third reading was waived.
- An agreement with Triple B Construction of Wilton to replace storm sewer intakes at West Fourth and Cedar streets for $5,040 and on South Maurer Street at the Depot for $16,950.
- A request from American Legion Post 584 to block off portions of adjoining alley and street for a June 8 dedication ceremony recognizing the room above the Candy Kitchen as the post's first headquarters.
- Mayor Bob Barrett's appointment of Kathy Hartman to the Water Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.