WILTON — Repair of winter damaged streets in Wilton will be an unusually large and expensive project this year. The City Council Monday night approved an agreement with LL Pelling of North Liberty to seal coat designated streets at a total cost of $166,759.
"That's $66,000 over budget," City Administrator Chris Ball told the council before the vote was taken. "If you want to cut some out of it, we'll go back through."
Ball added there's enough money in the city's fund balance to cover the additional $66,000. "Whatever number you give us, we're going to go ahead and stay under it," he told the council.
Council approval was unanimous. Ball said he hopes the work is done in May. He added the city will do as much spot patching as possible before hand to hold costs down.
Fines may be going up
Violations of city codes in Wilton could be more costly. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment to raise fines to amounts allowed by state code.
Ball said examples of infractions would be improper maintenance of physical structures or creating hazards. Under current city ordinance, a first offense is punishable by a fine of $75 to $500, a second offense by $150 to $750, and subsequent offenses by $750. New penalties would be $250 to $750 for first offense, $500 to $1,000 for second offense, and $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
Council approval was unanimous. "As it stands right now, I don't think they have much teeth," Council Member Wayne Budding said of the current fines.
The ordinance change requires two more readings to become official, although the council can waive the third reading.
Sewer plant could open early May
Wilton's four year, $6 million Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade should wrap up this summer. Ball reported start-up of the new plant will take place the first week in May by running clean water through the system. Seeding into the system of sewage consuming bacteria will take place in late May. And the new facility should be processing sewage in June.
"Once we get the plant up and running, they'll start moving the other pumps from the old system and will start demolition of what we're not using," Ball said.
Other items at the city council Monday were:
- Officials hope a study will determine if Wilton is a promising location for a new hotel. The council approved an agreement with Hotel R & D of Oshkosh, Wis., to conduct the study at a cost of $6,800.Ball said the first $3,400 will be a retainer to do the preliminary work, and if the results are negative, the project will proceed no further, and no more money will be spent. "If the first part doesn't look positive, there's no reason to proceed with the second part," Ball said.Costs will be shared evenly by the city and the Wilton Development Corporation.
- Wilton's sewer operation will receive upgraded equipment, pending approval of the necessary funding. The council approved a rental/purchase agreement with MacQueen Equipment of Ankeny, for a 2002 Vactor sewer cleaner truck for $150,000, less $5,000 trade-in for Wilton's 1996 SECA equipment. The council also set an April 22 public hearing, necessary for the lease purchase agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.