WILTON — Cost overruns are expected in a proposed renovation of Wilton's city hall.
The city council Monday night reviewed estimates prepared by Klingner and Associates of Burlington. Base bid items, including updated HVAC and plumbing and electrical work, total $459,438. Alternative items, including new flooring and paneling, bring the total to $536,146. But only $400,000 is budgeted for the project, City Administrator Chris Ball advised the council.
"I think we ought to do it," Council Member Keith Stanley commented.
"The biggest part is the mechanical," Ball replied.
Ball said he would prepare a base bid package with alternatives after that.
"We're looking to bid this late this summer so they can work in the fall," he told the council.
The financial burden will be eased if Wilton is successful in winning $50,000 in grant funding it applied for.
Citizen complaint
A Wilton resident wants debris from a burned-out garage cleaned up. John Kress told the council the April 25 garage fire on the grounds of a rental property at 108 E. Fifth St. left a mess that is a nuisance to the public and a potential danger to curious passing schoolchildren.
"This was a big fire," Kress said. "It could have been worse. But nothing has been done about cleanup. That place needs to be cleaned up."
Ball replied the city will take action.
"We'll take some pictures, and we'll draft a letter to make it official," he said.
Fro's request
The council wants more time to think about a request from a Wilton bar owner to conduct outdoor service.
Brian Froehlich, owner and operator of Fro's Pub and Grub, told the council he would like to use barricades, caution tape and traffic cones to block a portion of sidewalk in front of his business on Friday and Saturday nights. "I don't know how it's going to go," said Froehlich. "I have never tried it. But if there's a problem, I'll cut it off."
"I don't see a problem with this," Stanley commented. "They're going to go out there and smoke anyway."
Council Member Steve Owens suggested using parking spaces instead of sidewalk.
No action was taken. But the council unanimously approved Froehlich's request to hold his annual Bike Nights at and outside his bar on Friday nights through Sept. 14. The events actually started May 3.
"We actually do raise money for charities," Froehlich told the council. "We raised $125 for the food pantry, and last week we raised $50 for combat veterans."
In other business
- The council approved Pay Application No. 17 of $38,796 to Cornerstone Commercial Contractors of Corning, Iowa, for the Downtown Facade Improvement Project.
- The council approved the second reading and waived the third reading of an ordinance requiring house numbers on residence and business buildings.
- The council approved Mayor Bob Barrett's appointment of Mike Vitalini to the Board of Adjustment, replacing Ryan Streck, who has resigned.
- The council approved closure of the street in front of the Candy Kitchen Monday, May 20, for a visit by the governor and lieutenant governor. Governor Kim Reynolds plans to sign the Empower Rural Iowa Bill into law in front of the Candy Kitchen at 1 p.m.
- The council approved a request from Steve Braudt to paint a mural on the shed behind City Hall.
- The council approved a mayoral proclamation designating May 13 as Poppy Day in Wilton.
- The council designated the next regular meeting, set for Memorial Day, May 27, to be a call in meeting for the purpose of paying bills.
