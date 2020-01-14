WILTON -- Elected officials in Wilton are displeased with the escalating cost of the City Hall renovation as cost overruns are quickly reaching six figures.
The City Council on a 4-0 vote Monday night (Council Member Sheryl Lenker was absent) approved Pay Application No. 3 of $95,433 to Precision Builders, Inc. of Bettendorf for the half million dollar project, but not without discussion of cost overruns expected to occur because of unbudgeted structural and roof repairs.
Only $400,000 of city money had been budgeted for the project. City Administrator Chris Ball, who was absent Monday night, earlier estimated the added cost at $100,000. Monday night, Mayor Bob Barrett said he would want Ball's opinion but suggested withholding payment to Precision Builders because of the unplanned work.
"I'm almost at a point of maybe we should withhold the funds for paying them, but maybe we shouldn't," said Barrett. "How did they miss that?"
Council Members responded that Precision Builders appears to be doing excellent work, and the blame, if any, for overlooking the roof and structural repairs should go to the project architect, Klingner and Associates of Burlington.
You have free articles remaining.
"We need to get a message to them that we're very, very unhappy," Barrett responded.
"I think our disgruntledness ought to be directed toward Klingner," Council Member Keith Stanley added.
NEW CHIEF IN TOWN
With little fanfare, the council unanimously approved the appointment of police Sgt. David Clark as the new Police Chief. The council also approved the appointment of Officer Todd Johnson to fill Clark's Sergeant position. And part time Officer Rafeek Yassin was sworn in by Mayor Barrett as a full time officer.
The council also approved appointments of Don Drake and Tom Breed to the Park Board and Laurie Maurer and Corey Freeman to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.