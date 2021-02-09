Wilton considers adding ambulance service

WILTON -- Wilton area residents may have speedier ambulance service at their disposal in the near future.

Wilton has for several years relied on ambulance service from neighboring Durant. During Monday night's Wilton City Council meeting, members of the Wilton Fire Department presented plans to purchase a used ambulance and provide training for personnel, with costs offset with grants and fundraising events.

The firefighters said the average wait time for an ambulance from Durant is 24 minutes, but with a local ambulance, the wait would be less than five minutes.

The proposal wasn't officially approved by the council Monday night because it wasn't an agenda item, but the council was supportive. "Who would be crazy enough to say 'no' to something like this?" said Council Member Keith Stanley.

The council did approve requests from the Fire Department to purchase jaws of life equipment, an ATV, and updated air packs.

