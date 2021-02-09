Wilton considers adding ambulance service

WILTON -- Wilton area residents may have speedier ambulance service at their disposal in the near future.
Wilton has for several years relied on ambulance service from neighboring Durant. During Monday night's Wilton City Council meeting, members of the Wilton Fire Department presented plans to purchase a used ambulance and provide training for personnel, with costs offset with grants and fundraising events.
The firefighters said the average wait time for an ambulance from Durant is 24 minutes, but with a local ambulance, the wait would be less than five minutes.
The proposal wasn't officially approved by the council Monday night because it wasn't an agenda item, but the council was supportive. "Who would be crazy enough to say 'no' to something like this?" said Council Member Keith Stanley.
The council did approve requests from the Fire Department to purchase jaws of life equipment, an ATV, and updated air packs.
OFFICER RECOGNIZED
A long time police officer who resigned Feb. 5 was thanked for his years of service. The council recognized Mike Schmidt during Monday night's meeting. Schmidt has served with several area police departments and also served a tour in Iraq as a Marine. He was recently promoted to Lieutenant in the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department and placed in charge of the patrol division.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $140,203.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 7 of $27,706 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.
- The council approved the appointment of Nancy Dunston to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
- The council set a Feb. 22 public hearing for the property tax levy for the next fiscal year.