Wilton council approves Fro's Bike Nights if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

WILTON — What has become an annual summer occurrence in Wilton will take place again, provided restrictions caused by COVID-19 are relaxed.
The City Council in its virtual meeting Monday night unanimously approved a request from Brian Froelich, owner of Fro's Pub and Grub, to hold Fro's Bike Nights on Friday nights beginning May 1 through Sept. 4, plus a poker run on Saturday, Sept. 12, pending the lifting of restrictions by Governor Kim Reynolds, and the stipulations requested by Police Chief David Clark. "We haven't had too many issues," Clark told the council. "The only issue we've had is going up and down the road too much."
Clark said he wants Froelich to put up better signage along streets where motorcyclists will be riding.
The council also approved a resolution specifying the temporary suspension of late fees and disconnections of city provided utilities due to COVID-19 issues to be March 1 through June 1. City Administrator Chris Ball said the date can be extended if necessary.
Senior housing project
COVID-19 isn't stopping the plan to build a senior living complex along Wilton's major east-west thoroughfare.
The council approved referral of a request to rezone a five acre plat along Fifth Street to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The five acres must be rezoned from Commercial to R-2 Residential before Columbus, Ohio based Wida-Cooper Property Management Company can erect senior housing units there.
The council also approved a proposal from Triple B Construction of Wilton to conduct roadway and drainage improvements in the area, provided neighboring landowners share in the cost. "It's the entry to our town," commented Council Member Steve Owens. "Make it good."
Ball said the improvements might be a good project for a potential federal economic stimulus package because it would be easily shovel ready.
Financing advantages
The council is acting on two opportunities to lower debt. Council members set a May 26 public hearing on refinancing $4.2 million in bonded indebtedness on the Simpson Memorial Home. "I think it's good," commented Council Member Keith Stanley. "Everybody else is doing that."
Ball also told the council a donation has made money available to pay bonding on the Community Center in May.
In other business
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $276,053.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 6 of $114,015 to Precision Builders of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovations Project.
- The council approved a quote of $101,036 from LL Pelling Co. of North Liberty for seal coating of designated city streets. Ball reported the budgeted amount is $100,000.
- The council approved Mayor Bob Barrett's appointment of Jamie Hull to the Board of Adjustment and reappointments of Jennifer Hunter and Jim Williams to the Library Board.
- The council agreed to reschedule the May 25 meeting, Memorial Day, to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
