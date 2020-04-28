Wilton council approves Fro's Bike Nights if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — What has become an annual summer occurrence in Wilton will take place again, provided restrictions caused by COVID-19 are relaxed.

The City Council in its virtual meeting Monday night unanimously approved a request from Brian Froelich, owner of Fro's Pub and Grub, to hold Fro's Bike Nights on Friday nights beginning May 1 through Sept. 4, plus a poker run on Saturday, Sept. 12, pending the lifting of restrictions by Governor Kim Reynolds, and the stipulations requested by Police Chief David Clark. "We haven't had too many issues," Clark told the council. "The only issue we've had is going up and down the road too much."

Clark said he wants Froelich to put up better signage along streets where motorcyclists will be riding.

The council also approved a resolution specifying the temporary suspension of late fees and disconnections of city provided utilities due to COVID-19 issues to be March 1 through June 1. City Administrator Chris Ball said the date can be extended if necessary.

Senior housing project

COVID-19 isn't stopping the plan to build a senior living complex along Wilton's major east-west thoroughfare.