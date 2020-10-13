Wilton council returns to city hall chambers

WILTON — After nearly a year of being displaced, the Wilton City Council is home again.

Council meetings had been taking place in the adjacent Community Room during the extensive renovation of City Hall, but Monday night's council meeting took place in the remodeled council chambers. Council members and other officials were pleased to be back in chambers, although work remains to be done, evidenced by the presence of construction materials and sawhorses.

When the council approved Pay Application No. 3 of $96,198 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the $461,503 exterior renovation part of the project, Mayor Bob Barrett said he thought the work could proceed faster. "The contractor and the engineer are behind," said Barrett. "We may skip a payment to them to get the message to them."

The council approved the payment on a 4-0 vote with Council Member Sheryl Lenker being absent.

After public hearing on the matters, the council also approved moving ahead with plans and specifications for improved storm water drainage in the areas adjacent to the new water tower and the HyLine facility and with plans to refinance certain bonded indebtedness at a lower interest rate anticipated to save at least $100,000.

FEMA GRANTS