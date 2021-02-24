Wilton council works toward budget approval

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are cruising toward approval of a city budget for the next fiscal year.

Interim City Administrator Jeff Horne reviewed the proposed budget during a City Council work session preceding Monday night's regular council meeting. Horne said previous City Administrator Chris Ball had done most of the work on the budget before leaving Wilton to become city administrator of LeClaire, Iowa.

"Obviously, Chris has done a good job," Horne told the council. "This is a pretty good deal here."

Horne said a $1,600 deficit projected in the general fund is pretty small in the overall scheme of things. "The city's finances are in pretty good shape," he said.

During the regular meeting, the council approved a total maximum income from property taxes of $1,122,709, as required by Iowa law. The city can tax for no more than that amount.

Public hearing for the proposed budget is set for the council's March 8 meeting.

NIXLE PROPOSAL