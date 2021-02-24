Wilton council works toward budget approval

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are cruising toward approval of a city budget for the next fiscal year.
Interim City Administrator Jeff Horne reviewed the proposed budget during a City Council work session preceding Monday night's regular council meeting. Horne said previous City Administrator Chris Ball had done most of the work on the budget before leaving Wilton to become city administrator of LeClaire, Iowa.
"Obviously, Chris has done a good job," Horne told the council. "This is a pretty good deal here."
Horne said a $1,600 deficit projected in the general fund is pretty small in the overall scheme of things. "The city's finances are in pretty good shape," he said.
During the regular meeting, the council approved a total maximum income from property taxes of $1,122,709, as required by Iowa law. The city can tax for no more than that amount.
Public hearing for the proposed budget is set for the council's March 8 meeting.
NIXLE PROPOSAL
An online alert service may be in the near future for Wilton and its residents. Horne told the council subscription to the Nixle service would provide tornado and other imminent warnings as well as information about snow emergencies, water main breaks, and other community concerns. Horne said the service would cost the city around $2,500. "The next step would be to get an actual quote from them," he said.
Nixle will bring a quote back to the council.
GRAVE UNDERTAKING
The city of Wilton is being asked in a letter from Friends of the Oakdale Cemetery to help with repair of tombstones and other restoration work. "We're trying to raise funds of approximately $60,000 this year," said Council Member Ted Marolf, a member of the Friends group. "This letter is to see if the city is interested in helping to restore older headstones."
The letter asks for a contribution of $2,500-$5,000 from the city. No action was taken Monday night, but the matter will be an agenda item for the council's March 8 meeting.
COUNCIL COMMITTEES
Horne asked council members if they would like to see changes in the system of council committees. "Maybe we should have each committee along the line meet with Jeff," Council Member Keith Stanley responded. "Why don't we just plan on that?"
Horne will schedule short meetings with each committee.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved payment of payroll and bills totaling $125,940.