WILTON — Interior renovation of Wilton's City Hall is a few days behind schedule, but City Administrator Chris Ball is pleased with the work so far, he reported to the City Council Monday night. "There have been some minor change orders along the way, but everything is moving along pretty well," said Ball. "I'm impressed with the way they do business."
"They" are Precision Builders of Bettendorf, whose base bid of $394,393 for mechanical upgrades and bid of $79,800 for remodeling of offices, conference room, and entry hall were accepted by the council August 12. Ball said most of the drywall work is completed, but installation of a new electrical panel will entail shutting off power for a few hours. Ball said the new furnace and bathroom floor tiles also remain to be installed.
Because council chambers were torn up with renovation work, Monday night's meeting was held in the adjacent Community Room.
Council business
A different firm will conduct maintenance of mechanical and controls systems at the Wilton Community Center. The council accepted bids totaling $16,236 from Total Maintenance, Inc. of Bettendorf to perform the maintenance over a three year period. The current provider, Johnson Controls, Inc. of Moline, submitted bids totaling $17,748.
Ball said TMI has contracts for City Hall, the Municipal Pool, and the schools. "We've been really pleased with the work they've done at City Hall," Ball told the council.
The council also approved Pay Application No. 16 of $87,647 to WRH, Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment Systems Improvements Project. "We are really close to closing this out," Ball commented.
And the council accepted a bid of $28,150 from Triple B Construction of Wilton for the Locust Street Sanitary Sewer Extension Project. Ball said three firms were asked to submit bids, but Triple B was the only one to respond.
Peddler ordinance
Door to door sales people may have to shell out a few more bucks to conduct business in Wilton. City Clerk Lori Brown outlined changes being considered for the city's peddler ordinance. Application fee for a license would increase from $10 to $25. License fees would increase from $5 to $25 for one day or $100 for one week, from $50 to $150 for one month, and from $100 to $450 for three months, with no license issued for longer than three months. And the required bond would be increased from $500 to $1,000. "It's some updates we think need to be done," Brown told the council.
No action was taken Monday night, but the first of three readings of an ordinance amendment could be an agenda item for the council's next meeting, Nov. 25.
Leaf pickup
Ball is asking residents to help with leaf pickup by not placing leaves near objects like stop signs and mailboxes. "It's difficult for the machine to get in there," Ball explained. "The other thing is cars that are in the way."
Ball commented a lot of communities are moving away from free leaf pickup and charging a fee for the service. "Just something for you guys to think about," he told the council.
Ball said the labor cost for fall leaf pickup is close to $5,000.
On a related note, garbage pickup schedule for the holidays was announced. Pickup scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 24 will take place Thursday, Dec. 26, and pickup scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25 will take place Friday, Dec. 27. The following week, pickup scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 31 will take place Thursday, Jan. 2, and pickup scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 1 will take place Friday, Jan. 3.
