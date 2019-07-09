WILTON — Officials in Wilton are going ahead with plans to renovate the historic city hall, even though an application for state funding failed for the third straight year.
Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, had been hopeful the application for a $50,000 grant from the Historical Resource Development program would be successful this time, because the reapplication had been encouraged by Steve King, deputy state historic preservation officer. Allgood and other officials hoped the funding would help with facade improvements, estimated to cost up to $200,000, but the grant application failed for the third time.
"I look back at the three years we did it, and it's very frustrating," Allgood told the City Council Monday night. "We can send it in again."
"Can you contact Steve King and ask what's going on?" Mayor Bob Barrett asked Allgood. "Yes, I certainly will," she said.
City Administrator Chris Ball has already addressed the state officials in an email included in Monday night's council packet. His response included comments of how the grant funding would play an important role in facade revitalization and general renovation of the city hall, built in 1938.
"We were encouraged last year to reapply," Ball's response concludes. "It costs the city time and money to put these applications together. We are disappointed in this process and we will have to think very carefully before applying again."
Ball said Monday he thinks the city should proceed with the project, with or without state assistance.
"We don't currently have the money to do the facade," Ball said. "I think we should go ahead and do it."
He added money could be borrowed as some debt is paid off.
The entire renovation project could cost over half a million dollars, but only $400,000 is budgeted. The council set a July 22 public hearing to review plans and specifications.
Fireworks afterglow
In 2018 after state law was changed allowing local governments to allow fireworks, the Wilton City Council permitted fireworks July 1-8. For this year, the council cut the permitted times to July 3-5. Police officer David Clark reported some residents apparently didn't get the message about the reduced time and were shooting fireworks according to last year's schedule but quickly complied when he informed them of the current times.
"I was happy with how they behaved," Clark said.
Allgood said she referred the few complaints she received to the city council.
"I tell them to talk to their state representative," Ball said.
Fifth Street crack sealing
Fifth Street, the main east-west thoroughfare through Wilton, is also the route of historic U.S. Highway 6. The council approved a $30,125 contract with Kluesner Construction of Farley, Iowa, to do crack sealing on Fifth Street after Ball said renovation of the historic roadway in Wilton is two years away.
"Even though it's not budgeted, we need to do some work on that road or we're going to lose it," Ball told the council.
In other business
- The council approved Pay Application No. 13 of $226,412 to WHR Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project.
- The council approved the first reading of ordinance amendments to adopt a new building permit fee schedule, new fees for digging permits, and a fee for zoning change applications.
- The council approved a three-year agreement with Electric Pump of Eldridge to provide maintenance of specified electric pumps at an annual cost of $1,571, not including parts, extra labor or return trips.
