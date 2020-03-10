Wilton enacts snow rules in time for spring

WILTON — Spring may be around the corner, but that didn't stop the Wilton City Council Monday night from enacting beefed up snow emergency rules.

The council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment prohibiting parking on any city streets when a snow emergency is declared. Previously, street parking was prohibited only in the downtown area.

No public comment was made during any of the three required readings. "I shared it on the Police Department's Facebook page," Police Chief David Clark said Monday night. "I didn't have any negative comments."

The council also approved the second reading and waived the third reading of an ordinance amendment clarifying requirements for the return of secondary water meters.

Water issues

Spring also brings concerns about excess water -- and where it goes. The council approved an $18,962 proposal from Triple B Construction of Wilton to run a tile line from the York Street neighborhood to the Division Street storm sewer, provided neighborhood residents agree to pay half the cost.