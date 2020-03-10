Wilton enacts snow rules in time for spring

WILTON — Spring may be around the corner, but that didn't stop the Wilton City Council Monday night from enacting beefed up snow emergency rules.
The council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment prohibiting parking on any city streets when a snow emergency is declared. Previously, street parking was prohibited only in the downtown area.
No public comment was made during any of the three required readings. "I shared it on the Police Department's Facebook page," Police Chief David Clark said Monday night. "I didn't have any negative comments."
The council also approved the second reading and waived the third reading of an ordinance amendment clarifying requirements for the return of secondary water meters.
Water issues
Spring also brings concerns about excess water -- and where it goes. The council approved an $18,962 proposal from Triple B Construction of Wilton to run a tile line from the York Street neighborhood to the Division Street storm sewer, provided neighborhood residents agree to pay half the cost.
City Administrator Chris Ball explained that residents had complained about standing water, and more construction will only make it worse. "Water has always stood there," said Ball. "Those two empty lots have taken the water. "But if something will be built there, water's got to go somewhere."
The council also approved an $8,450 proposal from Triple B Construction to repair a waterline that broke under concrete near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. And the council approved a $33,177 contract with Jetco Electric of Altoona, Iowa, to conduct electrical work at the plant.
Job fair
The March 3 Job Fair held at the Wilton Community Center was a success, reported Becky Allgood, Executive Director of the Wilton Development Corporation. The event was attended by ninth through twelfth graders from Wilton and Durant. "It was another success," Allgood told the council. "The public is not showing up like we'd like them to, but the high school kids were there. Kids are not shy any more. They're asking questions."
"We had more vendors than last year," Council Member Keith Stanley added.
Freedom Rock
The Muscatine Freedom Rock project just north of the historic Wilton railroad depot is making good progress, Council Member Ted Marolf reported. Marolf said 150 pavers have been sold, and it is hoped the number will reach 1,000. "We'll be able to sell pavers probably through August, so we're hopeful," said Marolf. "It should be a very nice facility when we get it done."
In other business
- The council approved intent to enter into a $700,000 loan agreement and authorized collection of property tax in the next fiscal year totaling $242,762 for funding City Hall renovations. No comments were made during a public hearing on the matter.
- The council accepted, with regrets, the resignation of Lori Brown as City Clerk. Brown has worked for the city for 40 years. Her last day in the office will be April 17.
- A legislative forum will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 in the Community Room, it was announced.
- The council and the school board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23 in the Community Room, immediately preceding the regular council meeting.
- The council approved a mayoral proclamation designating Thursday, March 12 as Junior Achievement Day in Wilton.