MUSCATINE — The Wilton Fine Arts Guild is bringing both a meal and a classic mystery to the stage this spring.

The Wilton Fine Arts Guild will present its 36th annual dinner theater on March 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 6 p.m. and on March 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Wilton Community Center, 1215 Cypress St. This year, the featured play is Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” a play that originally ran in London’s West End Theatre from 1952 to 2020 before reopening in 2021.

Taking place in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests are shocked to discover that there is supposedly a killer in their midst, and one by one the suspicious characters are forced to reveal their pasts.

“With the release of “See How They Run” in theaters, we knew very early on we wanted to produce an Agatha Christie production,” Assistant Director Teri Walsh said. “When we discovered one of our own board members, Cali Van Zandt, had The Mousetrap on her bucket list to direct, the decision was easy. You can never go wrong with a classic!”

In a press release, Director Van Zandt said she’s excited for the production.

“The cast has great chemistry, the script is a great mix of humor and drama, and it’ll keep people guessing until the end,” Van Zandt said. “While this is my first time directing for the Wilton Fine Arts Guild, I’m no stranger to the Guild or the annual dinner theater.”

Walsh said she thinks audiences will enjoy the story-telling skills of Christie.

Walsh said the cast has worked together before.

“Rehearsing has been a family reunion, if you will. The cast works so well together, and their chemistry really makes the text come off the page,” she said. “We are very lucky to attract talent from Wilton, Muscatine, and Tipton. The area has a lot of talented people and it allows the Guild to continue to produce excellent shows.”

Those who are interested in catching one of the five productions will need to preorder their tickets because there will be no ticket sales at the door. Tickets are $30 each, with the meal portion of the show provided by Jeff’s Market in Durant. Guests will have a choice of either baked chicken or fish.

To order tickets, call 563-732-2323 and leave a detailed message or visit https://wiltonfineartsguild.ticketbud.com/the-mousetrap.

