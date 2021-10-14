Wilton Fine Arts Guild to perform "The Addams Family Musical"

WILTON — What was meant to be a spring event is now an opportunity for October fun for the entire family.
From Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-30, the Wilton Fine Arts Guild will perform “The Addams Family: a New Musical Comedy.”
“It feels awesome to be putting on this musical again,” Guild president and stage manager Connie Hoekstra said. “The first time I heard them singing some of the songs, I got teary-eyed. It’s been a year and a half, and to see it come back to stage and see all but two of the original actors return is just great. (The actors') enthusiasm and love for the show is evident.”
In March 2020, the Guild's musical ended early.
“We had the last two shows sold out when we had to cancel because of the pandemic,” Hoekstra said. “We had so many people saying ‘I hope you do this show again sometime in the future.’
"A lot of the people who had their tickets canceled last year are seeing it for the first time this year. There are also people who have said that they’re seeing it again.”
In the musical, Wednesday Addams, now a teenager, falls in love with "normal" Lucas Beineke. To deal with the “white-bread” Beinekes, the Addams family adjusts their famously creepy and kooky behavior. Through chaos and humor, the show gives a message of acceptance of both the normal and not-so-normal.
“It’s all about family and change, and how families cope with change,” Hoekstra said. “There’s some really beautiful songs in it, and besides that it’s just a hilarious musical. But I think it’s the music that really hits you.”
The cast includes Lora Knouse as Grandma Addams, Kim Feuerbach as Wednesday, Paul Marquez as Gomez, Anna Masengarb as Morticia, Jacob Imhoff as Pugsley, Mark Lawrence as Uncle Fester, and Mike Taylor as Lurch. Also in the show are Antonio Martinez, Cali Van Zander, Tim Barrett, Amber Brown, Pam Cantrell, Courtney Cooper, Brenda Ochiltree, Marlyin Robert, Teri Walsh, and Jenny Yerington.
"(Music director Bev Reuter) deserves a lot of credit for keeping us rolling on Addams Family,” Hoekstra said. Reuter, who has been with the Guild for nearly 40 years, has directed the musical in 2020 and 2021.
Guests will have the chance to enjoy a treat while they watch. Rather than the dinner theater options the Guild usually offers, there will be a flight of cheesecake with assorted sauces and a duo of cakes, red velvet and tiramisu. All of the desserts will be supplied by the Wilton Café.
“It’s sort of a play on ‘You get your just desserts,’” Hoekstra said.
“I always say that you get a great bargain for the price you pay; you get to see a show, and you get to eat. The show is fantastic, we’ve had wonderful comments about it, and we just hope that people come out and see it.”