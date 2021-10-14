Wilton Fine Arts Guild to perform "The Addams Family Musical"

WILTON — What was meant to be a spring event is now an opportunity for October fun for the entire family.

From Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-30, the Wilton Fine Arts Guild will perform “The Addams Family: a New Musical Comedy.”

“It feels awesome to be putting on this musical again,” Guild president and stage manager Connie Hoekstra said. “The first time I heard them singing some of the songs, I got teary-eyed. It’s been a year and a half, and to see it come back to stage and see all but two of the original actors return is just great. (The actors') enthusiasm and love for the show is evident.”

In March 2020, the Guild's musical ended early.

“We had the last two shows sold out when we had to cancel because of the pandemic,” Hoekstra said. “We had so many people saying ‘I hope you do this show again sometime in the future.’

"A lot of the people who had their tickets canceled last year are seeing it for the first time this year. There are also people who have said that they’re seeing it again.”

