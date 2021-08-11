Wilton Fire Dept. sells steam train tickets for fundraiser

WILTON — Wilton's Founders Day celebration offers plenty of things for residents to do. Among them, the Wilton Fire Department is offering an experience that’s not only unique, but also being done for a good cause.

In coordination with the Central States Steam Preservation Association and the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the department will offer rides on a historic 1930s steam-engine train on Sunday, Aug. 22.

“This is the first time that we’ve done a train ride,” Wilton firefighter Casey Gephart said.

Usually, when it comes to fundraisers, the Wilton Fire Department will hold pancake breakfasts and other similar events. As such, Gephart saw this upcoming fundraiser as a “pretty big deal” for the department.

“The railroad had contacted us, since (the steam train) will be in Oxford Junction on the day before the event, and asked if we would be interested in having the train stop by, and we thought that it would be a good idea for a fundraiser,” Gephart said.

Starting at the Historic Wilton Depot, located at Cherry Street and East 3rd Street, the train will travel east toward Walcott before turning around and heading back toward Wilton. Each ride takes only 45 minutes, and guests can choose between departure times of 9 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.