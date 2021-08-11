Wilton Fire Dept. sells steam train tickets for fundraiser

WILTON — Wilton's Founders Day celebration offers plenty of things for residents to do. Among them, the Wilton Fire Department is offering an experience that’s not only unique, but also being done for a good cause.
In coordination with the Central States Steam Preservation Association and the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the department will offer rides on a historic 1930s steam-engine train on Sunday, Aug. 22.
“This is the first time that we’ve done a train ride,” Wilton firefighter Casey Gephart said.
Usually, when it comes to fundraisers, the Wilton Fire Department will hold pancake breakfasts and other similar events. As such, Gephart saw this upcoming fundraiser as a “pretty big deal” for the department.
“The railroad had contacted us, since (the steam train) will be in Oxford Junction on the day before the event, and asked if we would be interested in having the train stop by, and we thought that it would be a good idea for a fundraiser,” Gephart said.
Starting at the Historic Wilton Depot, located at Cherry Street and East 3rd Street, the train will travel east toward Walcott before turning around and heading back toward Wilton. Each ride takes only 45 minutes, and guests can choose between departure times of 9 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
All money made through the train rides will go to the Wilton Fire Department and be used for recruitment and training, as well as equipment and maintaining the department’s new ambulance.
Gephart said he thought riders would enjoy the history of the train, as well as the experience.
“I think for some people, it’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing to ride that old of a steam train and get that older experience,” he said, adding that people can enjoy it while also helping out a good cause.
Information regarding tickets and how they can be reserved can be found at bit.ly/WiltonTrain2021. Residents can also call 563-260-1188 for more information. Tickets also can be purchased from the Wilton Candy Kitchen during regular business hours.
For guests ages 11 and older, tickets are $20 each. For kids ages 3 to 10, tickets are $10. Infants 2 and under can ride for free if they are sitting in a lap. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their departure time, and the train will run rain or shine.