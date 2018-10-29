Try 1 month for 99¢

Wilton was one of 58 communities to receive low-interest loans for water quality projects.

The Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced 58 communities received more than $171 million in low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund. The loans are low-cost construction financing options for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The loans assist with the first phase of project expenses.

Wilton received $6,211,000 for sewer treatment improvements. 

“The State Revolving Fund has loaned more than $3.4 billion to more than 600 Iowa communities to date and we look forward to helping to advance many more water quality improvements,” Iowa Finance Authority Interim Executive Director Carolann Jensen said in a news release.

The State Revolving Fund has awarded more than $3.4 billion in Construction Loans and more than $198 million through Planning & Design Loans.

— Journal Staff

