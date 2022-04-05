Wilton Girl Scout fosters, trains dog for a career as a therapy dog

WILTON – A dog can be a buddy for life, but Buddy has already proven to be a special dog that will hopefully help make one person’s life all the better.

In February, 17-year-old Madeleine Drake-Metzger from Girl Scouts Troop No. 8807 in Wilton began training a rescue dog, Buddy, a one-year-old mastiff, to eventually be a therapy dog. It's Drake-Metzger’s Girl Scouts Gold Award Project, the scouting program's highest award to young women who fix a problem in their community or make a lasting change in their world.

Drake-Metzger previously fostered two dogs successfully. She also hopes to train another therapy dog after she has earned the Gold Award.

“My mom and I quickly fell in love with (fostering),” Drake-Metzger said. “One night, we were talking about doing my Gold Award project, and we thought ‘what if we trained a foster dog to be a therapy dog’, and from then on it just kind of grew into this awesome thing.”

Once Buddy is adopted, both he and his future owner will work together to continue his therapy dog training and certification, and provide services to nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other settings.

Drake-Metzger’s project is coordinated with It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources, which rescued Buddy. The group is paying for Buddy’s training classes with Whitni Gray from Gray Canine LLC.

“We saw this as a way to give back to the community, since the dog she trains would be used in service of the community. Once they met Buddy, it wasn't long before they knew he would be the perfect fit,” Meagan Koehler, president of It Takes a Village said. “We are so proud of both Madeleine and Buddy for the work they put in and dedication to his training. It says so much about this young woman, to be thinking so far beyond the immediate impact of the project she chose, and instead aiming for years of positive impact for the community she aims to serve. That's pretty impressive.”

Buddy’s training is still underway and he still acts like a puppy at times, Drake-Metzger said. But he is gentle and friendly toward humans and other dogs, fully toilet trained and knows basic commands. He's already making brief visits at elementary schools.

“It’s so great seeing people who are so happy to see him. That’s probably been the most enjoyable thing about this project,” Drake-Metzger said. “It’s so cool to see even someone who’s not feeling the best or someone who’s not having a good day smile because of him. He’ll still sometimes make mistakes… and there are challenges we face, but that comes with raising any dog. He’s still a really good dog, and we really haven’t ran into any big issues.”

Drake-Metzger said Buddy’s calmness is one of his most noteworthy and admirable features.

“He’s probably the calmest puppy I’ve ever met, honestly,” she said. “He has such a good temperament, and he’s just so sweet. You can tell he was meant to be a therapy dog.”

His progress is documented on a Facebook page, “Training Buddy 2022”. To apply to be Buddy's forever home and pet therapy partner, visit It Takes a Village at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/ITAV/Dog.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.