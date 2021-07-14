Wilton High School student participates in FBI-hosted youth leadership program

Abram first applied for the program in 2019, but an older student was selected. He wasn’t able to go last year because of the pandemic.

For his part in the program, Abram was selected to represent Iowa at the FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va., alongside 44 other representatives from 40 states and four international countries. The selection was based on high academic achievements in school, as well as how much community service he has done and how well he did on his board interview.

Abram and the others participated in an eight-day instruction session at Quantico that was hosted by the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Abram said he learned how to enhance his own talents while also learning new skills.

“Every day we would have classes based on different types of leadership,” Abram said, “Some of the classes there were social media leadership, leadership within a big company and situational leadership, which I thought really stood out to me the most. It taught us how to handle some of what’s happening in the world right now and how to be a leader in specific situations.”