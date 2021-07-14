Wilton High School student participates in FBI-hosted youth leadership program

WILTON — Wilton High School senior Abram Jirak graduated this month from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Youth Leadership Program, which has had fewer than a thousand participants since its inception.
The YLP is a program that specifically focuses on supporting “the young leaders of tomorrow” by offering knowledge, enrichment opportunities and the tools to help participants make a difference in the world. The YLP program also focuses on developing a community of “socially conscious and service-minded leaders” through its participants — a community that could influence and positively change the world as a whole.
Abram learned about the program from his father, Muscatine Officer Jeff Jirak, when he was 14.
“My dad came to me, told me that there was this leadership program through the FBI and asked if I was interested, and I said sure. I thought it sounded cool,” he explained.
Jeff said he and his wife couldn't be prouder of their son’s graduation from the program and they were thrilled he was able to experience what it had to offer.
“I graduated from the National Academy in 2007, and it was then that we learned about the Youth Leadership Program,” Jeff said. “It’s a phenomenal, life-changing experience, and we were very thankful for the Iowa Chapter of the FBI for picking (Abram) to go. It was life-changing for me when I was there in 2007… and I wanted him to experience that.”
Abram first applied for the program in 2019, but an older student was selected. He wasn’t able to go last year because of the pandemic.
For his part in the program, Abram was selected to represent Iowa at the FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va., alongside 44 other representatives from 40 states and four international countries. The selection was based on high academic achievements in school, as well as how much community service he has done and how well he did on his board interview.
Abram and the others participated in an eight-day instruction session at Quantico that was hosted by the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Abram said he learned how to enhance his own talents while also learning new skills.
“Every day we would have classes based on different types of leadership,” Abram said, “Some of the classes there were social media leadership, leadership within a big company and situational leadership, which I thought really stood out to me the most. It taught us how to handle some of what’s happening in the world right now and how to be a leader in specific situations.”
Abram said it was an amazing experience that was well worth the wait. Not only was the program a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but he also felt that he would be able to use the skills he learned from it throughout his life to help others.
“The counselors and the friends that I met and made were really great. I met people from Alaska, Maine, Texas, Florida. ... We were also able to do a lot, like go to D.C. to see the monuments and go onto an FBI base and see what the agents do for training. A lot of the classes were very interesting and helpful. Overall, it was just an amazing experience, and I would do it a million times over again,” Abram said.