Wilton plans to shake things up this year for Founders Day.
With the theme “Shake It Up,” the annual event is returning to downtown Wilton Aug. 18 - 20.
Wilton will have its annual Founders Day event Aug. 18-20 in the downtown area of town. Events will include carnival rides, a parade, an alumni play and several sports tournaments.
FILE PHOTO
Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director Becky Allgood said the theme indicates everything in the downtown area will be moving fast. She said this year the parade has been moved up to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade this year will include a bagpipe and drums band along with the local marching band. In addition to the carnival rides, there will also be nine inflatables. She promises fun for all ages and a $20 wristband provides unlimited rides. She is looking forward to the new “bungee jump” inflatable that will allow many kids to trampoline at once. There will also be a video game bus.
“We had a Wilton Day and it turned into Founders Day,” she said. “It has always been a celebration the town has done.”
Allgood said the events will all happen in the downtown area.
The schedule of events includes:
4 p.m. Vendors and beverage area 4:30 p.m. BINGO in the Community Room 4:30 p.m. Pedal tractor pull on Fourth Street 4:30 p.m. youth bags tournament at the City Building 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wristband Fun Zone 5:30 p.m. Big Wheel races at Fourth and Maurer 6:45 p.m. Wilton Stepperettes at the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 7 p.m. Wilton Alumni Play at Masonic Temple stage 8 p.m. Alice Wallace and her Nashville Friends at the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 6:45 a.m. Eager Beaver Run registration in the White Pigeon Parking Lot 7 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Wilton Masonic Lodge 8 a.m. Slow Pitch softball tourney 8 a.m. Eager Beaver 5k Run/Walk 9 a.m. Kids one mile run 9 a.m. Vendors open 9 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament 10 a.m. Wristband Fun Zone 10 a.m. Volleyball tournament 11:30 a.m. Wilton Founders Day parade 1 p.m. Grand Marshal reception at City Hall 1 p.m. Depot open 1 p.m. Antique tractor show – west of Freedom Rock 1 p.m. River City 6 - the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 1 p.m. BINGO – community room 1 p.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament – final round 1 p.m. Wristband Zone 1 p.m. Beverage area opens 1:30 p.m. Adult bags tournament 3 p.m. Volleyball tournament 4:45 p.m. Samantha’s Dance Academy - the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 7 p.m. Wilton Alumni Play – Masonic Lodge stage 8 p.m. Diplomats of Solid Sound - the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 10 p.m. Uniphonics - the NextGen Freedom Rock Stage 9 a.m. Wahkomso Memorial Golf Tournament 10:30 a.m. Community Church Service at Wilton United Methodist
A look inside North Macedonia's traditional Vevcani Carnival
Revelers crowd the main square in the village of Vevcani, in the southwestern part of North Macedonia, during the carnival parade on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. In its fourteen century-old tradition, the Vevcani carnival is always held on Orthodox St. Basil's day, marking the beginning of the New Year by the Julian calendar. The participants in the carnival find an inspiration for their masks in old pagan beliefs and rituals, while some of the masks are based on political and social events, but in a satirical context. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Boris Grdanoski
