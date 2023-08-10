Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director Becky Allgood said the theme indicates everything in the downtown area will be moving fast. She said this year the parade has been moved up to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade this year will include a bagpipe and drums band along with the local marching band. In addition to the carnival rides, there will also be nine inflatables. She promises fun for all ages and a $20 wristband provides unlimited rides. She is looking forward to the new “bungee jump” inflatable that will allow many kids to trampoline at once. There will also be a video game bus.