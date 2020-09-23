Wilton Homecoming begins Monday; several events postponed

WILTON — While the Wilton School District Homecoming week will proceed as scheduled, there will be several changes to ensure the safety of the students who will be involved in next week's celebration.
According to teacher and student council advisor Erik Grunder, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many public homecoming events to be at least postponed. He said as homecoming was being planned, the committee had tried to determine the best ways to both keep the students safe and, if something did happen, be able to contact trace an infection. The district couldn’t figure out a way to do that with the mingling of groups and adults from the community.
“The idea is to take some of the larger activities, such as the afternoon games and the dance and push them off until later in the year — maybe a winter formal or a sweetheart dance in February,” he said. “We wanted to keep the feeling of homecoming, which is centered around football and volleyball, still in the fall. We are keeping part of it here and hopefully make up some of those things down the road.”
Grunder said that dress-up days would proceed as normal. He also said there would still be a homecoming court and that a king and queen would be crowned Friday. Artie’s Ice Cream treats also will be served at an event during the school day Friday. A pep rally will be held at school but will be limited only to students and school personnel. The coaches will speak and the king and queen will be announced.
On Thursday, the Wilton girls volleyball team will play West Liberty at 7:15 p.m. On Friday, boys football will play Dyersville Beckman at 7 p.m.
He also said the annual homecoming parade has been canceled this year, adding the district did not feel the event could be done safely without limiting it to the extent that it simply would not be worth doing.
Nominations for the homecoming court are being held this week at Wilton High School, and the court will be announced on Friday. The Student Council will finalize the remaining details at their meeting later this week. The plans will be posted where students can access the information.
