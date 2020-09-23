Wilton Homecoming begins Monday; several events postponed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — While the Wilton School District Homecoming week will proceed as scheduled, there will be several changes to ensure the safety of the students who will be involved in next week's celebration.

According to teacher and student council advisor Erik Grunder, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many public homecoming events to be at least postponed. He said as homecoming was being planned, the committee had tried to determine the best ways to both keep the students safe and, if something did happen, be able to contact trace an infection. The district couldn’t figure out a way to do that with the mingling of groups and adults from the community.

“The idea is to take some of the larger activities, such as the afternoon games and the dance and push them off until later in the year — maybe a winter formal or a sweetheart dance in February,” he said. “We wanted to keep the feeling of homecoming, which is centered around football and volleyball, still in the fall. We are keeping part of it here and hopefully make up some of those things down the road.”