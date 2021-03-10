Wilton moves ahead with project planning for Third and Fifth streets

WILTON - Officials in Wilton plan to be ready if and when federal funding becomes available for shovel ready projects. The City Council Monday night approved going ahead with planning and engineering for extensive improvements along Third and Fifth streets.

The engineering will be conducted by the HR Green firm of Cedar Rapids for $73,000.

"This will be good to get a big priority project shovel ready for whatever funding becomes available," said Andrew Marsh of HR Green.

"Engineering won't be any cheaper next year," Council Member Keith Stanley said.

Tim Cutsforth, senior project manager for HR Green, said the work on Third would include replacing culverts and new overlay from Highway 6 to Liberty Street, and the work on Fifth would include new overlay and redoing handicapped ramps the length of the street through town. Cutsforth said the work would take around eighteen weeks to complete.

PROJECT UPDATES

Marsh reported efforts are underway to locate a site for a new well. He said a site had been identified across Story Avenue from the well to be replaced, but agreement on a purchase price couldn't be reached with the landowner.