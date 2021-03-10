Wilton moves ahead with project planning for Third and Fifth streets

WILTON - Officials in Wilton plan to be ready if and when federal funding becomes available for shovel ready projects. The City Council Monday night approved going ahead with planning and engineering for extensive improvements along Third and Fifth streets.
The engineering will be conducted by the HR Green firm of Cedar Rapids for $73,000.
"This will be good to get a big priority project shovel ready for whatever funding becomes available," said Andrew Marsh of HR Green.
"Engineering won't be any cheaper next year," Council Member Keith Stanley said.
Tim Cutsforth, senior project manager for HR Green, said the work on Third would include replacing culverts and new overlay from Highway 6 to Liberty Street, and the work on Fifth would include new overlay and redoing handicapped ramps the length of the street through town. Cutsforth said the work would take around eighteen weeks to complete.
PROJECT UPDATES
Marsh reported efforts are underway to locate a site for a new well. He said a site had been identified across Story Avenue from the well to be replaced, but agreement on a purchase price couldn't be reached with the landowner.
"We've gone back to the drawing board and looked at land owned by the Ormsby family adjacent to the existing well," Marsh told the council. "My advice to the city is to make an offer for whatever land we end up with contingent on drilling a test well."
Marsh also reported the last project in a series of electrical and instrumentation upgrades over the last four or five years at the Water Treatment Plant is an upgrade of electrical equipment that is at the end of its useful life.
"That work is underway," Marsh said.
And Marsh reported talks are underway with Verizon to allow them to add transmitting equipment to the top of Wilton's newer water tower.
"That, of course, is a good source of revenue for the city," Marsh said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $344,120.
- The council approved the city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
- The council approved a $2,500 contribution to the Friends of the Oakdale Cemetery.
- Interim City Administrator Jeff Horne reported topics during his meeting with the Ordinance Committee included apartments currently located in downtown storefronts, adding handicapped parking in front of the Candy Kitchen, and establishing no parking zones in various areas around town.