Wilton observes Small Business Saturday

WILTON – So far in 2020, no small business has had to close in Wilton due to the COVID-19 shutdowns and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce is working to keep it that way by offering people a day to support businesses in town.
Wilton is joining with many towns in the United States in observing Small Business Saturday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Coming on the coattails of Black Friday, the event showcases brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Brandy Marquez, executive vice president of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, said the Saturday is meant to promote the small businesses that make up Wilton.
“This year has been more difficult than ever on some of our small businesses so it’s something we can do to help make sure they keep going,” she said. “We really want to promote staying local and to promote our small businesses.”
Along with the specials at Wilton small businesses, a Facebook event has been created in conjunction with the event. It, along with a list of participating businesses can be found at https://www.facebook.com/wiltonchamberofcommerce.
Marquez said most of the businesses would have some kind of sale going on. Also, the Chamber will have a drawing so when someone makes a purchase at a participating business they will be submitted to possibly win Chamber bucks.
She stressed that the people who own small businesses in Wilton also live in Wilton and support other events around town and this is a chance as consumers to support area merchants.
“When you shop locally, you aren’t just supporting that business, you are also supporting their goals and their family,” she said. “Most of them are our friends and neighbors. If we have the opportunity to help them that’s what we should do.”
