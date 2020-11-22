Wilton observes Small Business Saturday

WILTON – So far in 2020, no small business has had to close in Wilton due to the COVID-19 shutdowns and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce is working to keep it that way by offering people a day to support businesses in town.

Wilton is joining with many towns in the United States in observing Small Business Saturday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Coming on the coattails of Black Friday, the event showcases brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Brandy Marquez, executive vice president of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, said the Saturday is meant to promote the small businesses that make up Wilton.

“This year has been more difficult than ever on some of our small businesses so it’s something we can do to help make sure they keep going,” she said. “We really want to promote staying local and to promote our small businesses.”

Along with the specials at Wilton small businesses, a Facebook event has been created in conjunction with the event. It, along with a list of participating businesses can be found at https://www.facebook.com/wiltonchamberofcommerce.