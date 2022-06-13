Wilton officials ask Muscatine County for help expanding the city's bike trails

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to continue discussions with the city of Wilton to help the city secure a Destination Iowa grant from the state to expand the city’s bike trails.

During the regular meeting, the council heard from Wilton City Administrator Jeff Horne that the state has dedicated $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Destination Iowa fund, which includes $40 million to be given as grants to enhance outdoor recreation. The website for the grant specifically lists regional trail connectors as projects that can be funded. He said there is a connector project in the city’s trail plan along Y14.

“Our city council talked about this and we would certainly be in favor of trying to get this project off the ground,” he said. “We can get, we think, 40 percent state funded through this. Also if we pursue some TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) funds, and some other grant funds, I think we have a very good shot of having to put very little local funding into it.”

Initial discussions would have the trail connector going from Wilton to Durant. It is along a county road.

Horne said he has also approached the city of Muscatine, which is interested in continuing the discussion. He asked for the supervisors’ support to continue exploring the project and getting some actual figures for the project.

“If the three of us went in, it would be a pretty powerful application to the state,” he said.

Horne also said the county already has ownership of the land needed and the main expense would be the cost of construction.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said he liked “split road’ trails rather than “share the road” trails. He also asked about who would be responsible for maintenance, saying it couldn’t be paid for with road funds.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo said he believes this will be a good step for Wilton and Durant. Horne said he would gather some figures and bring them back to the board.

