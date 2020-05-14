Wilton plans to reopen city hall to the public

WILTON — The planning is underway to reopen Wilton's City Hall to the public. In addition to following directives from Governor Kim Reynolds, City Administrator Chris Ball outlined public health guidelines during Monday night's City Council meeting:
* Cleanliness and disinfection;
* Frequent handwashing for employees and public;
* Social distancing signage indicating no one should enter if they currently have COVID-19 symptoms or in the last 14 days have been around anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis;
* Anyone who becomes ill in the facility should report the illness to management, leave the facility, and contact their health care provider;
* Public and employees should consider wearing cloth face coverings;
* Anyone who is at high risk for more severe COVID-19 should continue to stay home;
* Continue to follow Iowa Department of Public Health business guidelines related to preventing, detecting, and reporting outbreaks;
* Use of messaging to remind employees of steps to take to protect their own health while at work.
"We were trying to look for guidelines to follow to open up City Hall," Ball told the council. "We feel like for at least the next couple of weeks we can do a lot by phone."
The council set May 26 public hearings for the City Hall Facade Renovation Project and for a budget amendment. But Ball said he anticipated perhaps a 25 percent decrease in gas tax proceeds as well as a drop in sales tax proceeds. He said he hasn't heard about how property tax proceeds might be impacted. "I would imagine we'll get our property tax, but when we'll get it -- I don't know," said Ball. "We have good reserves."
Ball reported that full crews are reporting to work this week, and interviews are underway for a new Parks person. And he said the library is open for curbside pickup.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
* The council approved appointment of Kathryn "Kit" J. Koele as City Clerk effective May 11 at an annual salary of $45,000.
* The council approved a $6,380 quote plus $163 shipping from Vulcan Industries, Inc. of Missouri Valley, IA for spare parts at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
* The council approved Mayor Bob Barrett's proclamation designating May 22, 2020 as Poppy Day in Wilton.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.