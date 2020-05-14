Wilton plans to reopen city hall to the public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WILTON — The planning is underway to reopen Wilton's City Hall to the public. In addition to following directives from Governor Kim Reynolds, City Administrator Chris Ball outlined public health guidelines during Monday night's City Council meeting:

* Cleanliness and disinfection;

* Frequent handwashing for employees and public;

* Social distancing signage indicating no one should enter if they currently have COVID-19 symptoms or in the last 14 days have been around anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis;

* Anyone who becomes ill in the facility should report the illness to management, leave the facility, and contact their health care provider;

* Public and employees should consider wearing cloth face coverings;

* Anyone who is at high risk for more severe COVID-19 should continue to stay home;

* Continue to follow Iowa Department of Public Health business guidelines related to preventing, detecting, and reporting outbreaks;

* Use of messaging to remind employees of steps to take to protect their own health while at work.