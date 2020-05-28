Wilton plans to resume late fees and disconnections

WILTON — The clock is ticking for Wilton residents behind on city-provided utility bills.
Late fees and cutoffs have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but City Administrator Chris Ball told the City Council Tuesday night late fees and disconnections are set to resume June 1. "If people are behind, they need to come in and work out a payment plan," said Ball.
But the library will remain closed, except for curbside service. "They're not comfortable opening yet," Ball said. "They're working on some protocols."
Police Chief Dave Clark reported that residents are adapting well to pandemic guidelines. "I think, for the most part, people are respecting the social distancing rules pretty well," Clark told the council.
CITY HALL UPGRADE
Plans are set for a facelift of Wilton's historic City Hall. The council unanimously approved plans and specifications for City Hall facade improvement at an estimated cost of $444,203.
"I think it's our responsibility to take care of this for years to come," said Mayor Bob Barrett. "It should have been done 30 years ago, but here we are."
"I agree with you, Mayor," Ball added. "At some point in time, you've got to take care of it."
The council also approved Pay Application No. 7 of $51,712 to Precision Builders of Bettendorf for the ongoing renovation of the building's interior.
REZONING APPROVED
Another step has been taken to build a senior housing complex in Wilton. The council unanimously approved a request from Wida-Cooper Property Management Company of Columbus, Ohio, to rezone a five acre plat along Fifth Street for the project. Construction is expected to begin in May of 2021, and a grand opening is anticipated for May of 2022.
FREEDOM ROCK PROJECT
Work is expected to wrap up on Muscatine County's Freedom Rock, located adjacent to Wilton's historic train depot, late this summer. City Council Member Ted Marolf reported 205 pavers have been sold to be incorporated in the memorial to veterans. "It would look like we're going to shut off paver and engraving sales about mid-July," said Marolf. "We're looking at being essentially done in August."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $411,580.
- The council approved an agreement allowing the Simpson Memorial Home to refinance existing bonded indebtedness of $4.2 million at a lower interest rate.
- The council approved the hiring of Austen Croson in the Parks Department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.