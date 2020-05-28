Wilton plans to resume late fees and disconnections

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WILTON — The clock is ticking for Wilton residents behind on city-provided utility bills.

Late fees and cutoffs have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but City Administrator Chris Ball told the City Council Tuesday night late fees and disconnections are set to resume June 1. "If people are behind, they need to come in and work out a payment plan," said Ball.

But the library will remain closed, except for curbside service. "They're not comfortable opening yet," Ball said. "They're working on some protocols."

Police Chief Dave Clark reported that residents are adapting well to pandemic guidelines. "I think, for the most part, people are respecting the social distancing rules pretty well," Clark told the council.

CITY HALL UPGRADE

Plans are set for a facelift of Wilton's historic City Hall. The council unanimously approved plans and specifications for City Hall facade improvement at an estimated cost of $444,203.

"I think it's our responsibility to take care of this for years to come," said Mayor Bob Barrett. "It should have been done 30 years ago, but here we are."