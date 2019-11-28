WILTON — Wilton is in the market for a new chief of police. The City Council Monday night unanimously accepted, with regrets, the resignation of Tim Leathers, who has served as chief for 15 years.
His retirement is effective Dec. 25, but Leathers plans to remain active in the community. He pastors the Heartland Fellowship Church. And in his resignation letter, he said he and his wife Tami are running LifeHouse, a one year residential facility for women who are struggling with negative issues and substance abuse. "I have spent the last 15 years putting people in jail," the letter states. "Now I want to spend the rest seeing them released from their prison walls."
"We really appreciate your service and your tenure with us," Mayor Bob Barrett told Leathers. "Good luck in the future. Don't be a stranger."
In his letter, Leathers strongly recommended that Sgt. David Clark be named the new chief. The council unanimously appointed Clark interim chief, and the matter of naming a permanent chief was referred to the council's Public Safety Committee. "We'll try to act on that very quickly," said Barrett.
The council also unanimously accepted the resignation of Damien Maynard Jr. from Parks Maintenance.
CITY HALL RENOVATION
The cost of renovating Wilton's historic City Hall is likely to increase by thousands of dollars. On the recommendation of Klingner Associates of Burlington, the project's engineering firm, the council approved $41,804 to the general contractor, Precision Builders of Bettendorf. But because significant interior deterioration was discovered in the ceiling roof area, the council approved an additional agreement with Klingner, estimated to cost up to an additional $11,000, to survey the problem and make recommendations, which could add significantly to the nearly $453,000 approved amount.
"I'm guessing it will be a fairly expensive fix," Ball said. "They're talking about a hundred thousand dollars."
For the second meeting in a row, Monday night's council meeting took place in the adjacent Community Room because renovation activity rendered Council Chambers unavailable.
You have free articles remaining.
DONATION TO WMA
Even though Wilton is not obligated to pay for being a member of the Lower Cedar Water Management Authority, the council approved a donation of $500 to the Tipton based agency that explores ways to improve water quality. Ball explained the WMA is accumulating savings to be used as matching funds in obtaining grants for water quality improvement projects. "At some point in time, they might come up with a scenario that would require some funding from us," Ball told the council. "I don't see anything wrong with throwing them $500. They seem to be pretty well organized."
Council approval was 4-1 with the opposition vote coming from Ted Marolf.
MEETING, PLAY
Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood announced the WDC's annual dinner will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18. She said projects over the year will be reviewed, and preliminary plans for a proposed new fitness center will be previewed.
Allgood also announced a play, which she is directing, will be presented at the Masonic Temple building at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. "It's a real fun Christmas play," she said. "It's a feel good event that we do."
Admission to the play will be free, but donations will be accepted for the Ministerial Association.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $453,991.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment increasing the fees for the licensing of door to door peddlers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.